What is Web3, which can transform the internet | Technology

In our hyper-connected world, dominated by connections within the World Wide Web, it’s hard to imagine experts arguing that the Internet requires “a massive makeover.”

However, it is precisely this ubiquity of the Web that has led more and more tech professionals to work on what they call a “new phase” of the internet.

they insist that the current internet, considered “second generation”, must change to become much smarter. They argue that it should evolve into a “semantic web” that, in addition to being more efficient, gives us more control over our data.

That’s what they predict with the arrival of what’s called Web 3.0, which many in the tech industry call “the great revolution of the internet.”

This new network, abbreviated as Web3, will allow machines to interpret a much larger volume of data.. This will allow us to interact much more deeply with other users from any platform, among other things.

In this “new chapter” of the internet, we will no longer need complex operating systems or large “hard disks” to store information, because absolutely everything will be in the so-called “cloud”. In addition, everything will be much faster and more customizable.

In general terms, it can be said that on Web3 machines will “collaborate” with humans more effectively. Its main value, however, is the decentralization of the internet: creating a more equitable network and reducing the power of so-called “internet giants” – the huge companies in the digital technology sector – as those behind this new concept point out.

This change has been in the works for years and is already having an impact on Silicon Valley (the region of the US State of California that represents the tech industry). The term Web3 was coined in 2014 by the British Gavin Wood, co-founder of the ethereum cryptocurrency, alongside Russian-Canadian Vitalik Buterin.

Just as Tim Berners-Lee is considered the “father of the World Wide Web”, Wood is the “father of ethereum”, the second most used blockchain protocol in the world. This technology is the foundation of Web3.

Creator of the Polkadot open source project, Wood started from the idea that it was necessary to “reshape the internet”: create a new architecture with a specific protocol so that services were decentralized.

To achieve this, the British computer engineer created the Web3 Foundation – to “fund research and development teams that are building the foundations” of Web3 – and created Parity Technologies, a blockchain infrastructure company, based in Berlin (Germany) , for the “decentralized web”.

What do you mean, ‘decentralized’?

“In its beginnings, the internet was an open and decentralized protocol”, explains Ursula O’Kuinghttons, Director of Communications at Parity Technologies, to BBC Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service). “It began to be centered in the 1990s, with the large technology companies we know today. What we want with Web3 is to go back to the essence, to the beginning of what the internet was: that no one controls this tool to a large extent. of communication so present in our daily lives.”

A key part of the Web3 framework is the blockchain technology, which allows you to create “blocks” and form strings of data. Blockchain is mainly known for serving as the basis for cryptocurrencies.

If Web 1.0 (Web1) was based on hyperlinks, and Web 2.0 (Web2) happens on social networks, Web 3.0 (Web3) will be based on blockchain technology.

“We need to be open-minded, because blockchain is much more than a cryptocurrency. Web3 is much more interesting than the value of a token,” said O’Kuinghttons.

In fact, the elements that make Web3 possible have been developed over the last few years and, in a way, it is already a reality. Its technology, however, has not yet been assimilated or used massively by the general public.

‘Faster, safer and more open’

Colin Evran has been working for five years on Web3 development. He directs the Filecoin and IPFS ecosystems, two protocols created by Protocol Labs, a blockchain technology company based in San Francisco, California (USA), whose goal is also to “decentralize the Web”.

“Much of my work is about accelerating the transition from Web2 to Web3,” he told BBC Mundo. “Our goal is to update the Web to make it faster, more secure, more resistant to attacks, and more open.”

To understand how Web3 will work and to what extent it will be faster and more resilient, we must first understand how the internet was created and how it has changed over the years.

“If we look back to the early days of the Internet – in the 1960s and 1970s – we see that it existed before the Web itself: it was an amalgamation of cables and a network that ‘connected things,'” Evran recalls. “Originally it was a government project called Arpanet to transfer information.”

In 1990, the World Wide Web (WWW) was created by the British Tim Berners-Lee, at the CERN research institute in Switzerland. This first Web grew and, in the second half of the 1990s, made the internet reach the whole world.. But the sites and portals of the time, like Yahoo, were still static pages, based on hyperlinks – also called simply links, which take the user from one address to another.

In the 2000s, Web 2.0 arrived. The main advance of Web2, Evran recalls, is the fact that it “allows us to read and write interactively”. “Mobile apps and the web can ‘talk to each other’, and we can interact with them.”

The third model, according to Evran, will lead the Web to an even better era. “The development of Web 3.0 adds to all this the establishment of trust, because civil liberties will be integrated into its underlying structure”, he argues.

Evran also criticizes the “centralization” of Web 2.0. “Some cloud storage service providers, banks and big governments have all the power and can control and manipulate data at will to make money and satisfy their interests,” says Evran. “We cannot trust that these organisms are not manipulating our data.”

So what changes with Web3? “It changes the entire architecture of the Web,” replies Evran. The expert says, for example, that Web3 “will allow users to have access to thousands of data centers around the world and be able to choose who keeps their data and how.”

Amazon, Google and Microsoft currently lead the market for cloud data storage. The first company, with its subsidiary, AWS, controls 41.5% of the total, according to McAfee data for 2019. Then comes Microsoft’s Azure, with 29.4% and Google Cloud, with 3%.

These three companies own half of the world’s 600 largest data centers, according to a report by Synergy Research Group. Evran says that on Web3 there will be “clear mechanisms” to verify data and eliminate problems such as fake news – the so-called “fake news”.

In the most technical part, there is the issue of protocols. “When you open Google or another browser and go to a website, you use the HTTP protocol [nascido com a World Wide Web de Berners-Lee]. You ‘tell’ this protocol to look for a file at a specific location,” describes Evran.

He compares the model to looking for a book in a city. “It’s as if, to find a book, you had to go through the New York Public Library. If that library collapses, or the government puts a security guard in, you can no longer access the content. centrally controlled structure.”

Web3 works in another way. “In the world of Web3, each copy of the book will be compressed in a cryptographic algorithm that cannot be manipulated. And we will be able to share it even without being connected to the network”, says Evran.

It is about “peer-to-peer” (P2P) technology, which allows peer-to-peer exchange of resources directly between multiple users, something that, according to Evran, is not possible with the current Web2 and the HTTP protocol it uses.

Úrsula O’Kuinghttons explains that Web3’s blockchain technology is very secure and that “at the moment, in more than ten years, no one has been able to break into it.” “The issue of security is crucial in the age we live in, because our lives and our data are increasingly on the internet”, adds the expert.

The prediction of those involved in Web3 is that these changes give Internet users more power over the information they have access to and the data they share and create a freer and more egalitarian Internet.

But the promise that Web 3.0 will be able to end the hegemony of tech giants like Google or Facebook raises doubts. There are skeptical voices, such as that of Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, who days ago posted an ironic comment on Twitter. “Has anyone seen Web3? I can’t find it.”

Or the voice of Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, who said that Web3 “is a centralized entity, but with a different label.”

Colin Evran, however, does not lose his enthusiasm for the novelty.

“The step from Web1 to Web2 was a huge transition that took many years. The transition from Web2 to Web3 is inevitable, but it will not happen overnight, but in several years. It is just taking its first steps. steps.”

It highlights the participation of members of the global technology community. “The number of developers involved in this is a clear indicator that those building the internet of the future are betting on Web3.”

Evran believes that Web3 “will update the internet with a completely new paradigm and much more democratic than Web2”. “If we focus on developing the Web, in the next five or ten years we’ll be able to get data back into the hands of users. And that’s the world I want for myself and my kids.”

O’Kuinghttons agrees that change “will not be an easy task, but it is increasingly urgent that we have a more equitable and equitable internet.” “We are still in a very, very initial phase. All this is just beginning to expand, it is still under construction”, says the expert.

“But in 2021 we’ve already seen a huge boost with the advancement of NFT [bens digitais] and the metaverses [realidades virtuais]. In 2022, we will see crucial changes, such as the expansion of these technologies, which are nothing more than Web3.”