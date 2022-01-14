WhatsApp adds feature to manage reactions to messages

This Thursday (13), the specialized website WABetaInfo revealed an exciting news for users of the Whatsapp. According to the source, the messenger received a new trial version for iOS (2.22.72) containing options dedicated to managing the upcoming Message Reactions feature — as found in Messenger and Instagram direct messages.

Discreet, the update simply implements the possibility to activate or deactivate the notifications of the received reactions, in the WhatsApp settings. The change, while small, indicates that the main feature is closer and could be released very soon, as the website suggests..

New management options, available in WhatsApp settings.

Initially, users will be able to react to messages with at least six pictures, namely: “Like”, “Loved”, “Funny”, “Surprised”, “Sad” and “Grateful”, freely adapted to Portuguese. The availability of more reactions through emojis, as present in the “brothers” of the messenger, has not yet been confirmed.

However, the functionality of the feature is quite simple, allowing users to view details about the reactions of a message through two different categories of tabs, one being general and the other specific to each figure — also allowing, in both cases, to check which ones were used by each correspondent.