WhatsApp should have a new interface for calls in the app; understand

With a more compact and modern design, Meta – owner of WhatsApp – prepares a new layout for the calls made by the app. The change will occur mainly in the handsfree, video call, microphone off and also end call icons. All to make them more accessible.

Also, the option to add one more person to the call will change. With the change, it will only be necessary to click on an icon that will remain apparent on the screen. The information is from WABetaInfo, a website designed to announce news about WhatsApp, its updates and new features.

For now, the changes are only being previewed in WhatsApp Beta for iOS, but the expectation is that the update will also arrive on Android phones. There is still no information on when the news will be released to the general public.

The beta version of the messenger is made available for users to test the new tools and report the problems found for possible corrections before the general public has access to them.

Other changes coming soon to WhatsApp

Since the end of November, there has been talk of several tests carried out by WhatsApp and that should arrive soon for users of the messenger. According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app has been testing a feature where a group admin can delete all messages one-time chat.

Another feature that should arrive soon is related to the possibility of increasing control over people’s status, allowing, for example, only contacts to know if someone is online.

Still on the layout, a new change in the “look” of WhatsApp should happen in the area of ​​taking photos. Instead of a carousel of images appearing at the bottom, an icon should be shown to give access to the last images captured.