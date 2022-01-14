Which iPhone has the longest battery life?

THE iPhone turned 15 this week and is, without a doubt, the device that kick-started the smartphone era. Years have passed and the iPhone remains among the best models available on the market, but users have started to complain about a specific aspect of the device that has been lacking for a few years: the battery.

Autonomy is an issue that the brand’s haters love to point out, that disappoints fans and that generates a series of jokes and memes on the internet. One of the cases that generated the most criticism was the decrease in battery life of the iPhone 12 compared to the iPhone 11, much praised for being Apple’s standard device that has the largest battery since its launch. The fact that the 12’s battery comes with a lower power capacity has generated a lot of discussion around the company’s policy on updating components of the new devices.

Mobile device batteries are measured in milliapere-hour (mAh), a unit used to measure the total charge capacity of a battery. So, to put it simply, the more milliamps-hours, the longer the battery life, and the less, the less time the cell phone has battery life.

If, on the one hand, as the technology for building chips and processors advances, energy consumption becomes more efficient and, consequently, lower, iPhones are always below other top-of-the-line devices from Samsung, Motorola or Xiaomi, which easily surpass the 4,000mAh.

For comparison purposes, the iPhone 11, the standard device with the biggest battery, has 3,110 mAh of battery. Some intermediate devices such as Xiaomi’s Pocophone, reach 6,000mAh, which ends up being a reason for criticism of Apple.

If a user wants to buy an iPhone and not have battery problems, he should go after the most “premium” devices of the brand, the “Pro MAX”. MAX devices feature longer battery life compared to “standards” and have the company’s longest battery life. The 11 Pro Max has the largest capacity in the history of these smartphones, with 3,969 mAh, followed by the 12 Pro MAX, with 3,687 mAh and the iPhone 13 Pro MAX, with 4,352 mAh.

In the case of newer devices, Apple claims that the new chips consume less energy and that, for this reason, they should have the same power autonomy as the previous ones. Nothing new on the front.