Will I be able to make the two withdrawals released in 2022? See calendar, dates and latest news

You workers are looking forward to PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance withdrawals, but this is not the only PIS/Pasep withdrawal available this year.

What are the two PIS/Pasep withdrawals in 2022?

Both withdrawals available are the PIS/Pasep salary bonus [veja o calendário 2022 oficial aqui], which is paid annually to workers, and the PIS/Pasep Fund from which workers can only withdraw once in a lifetime.

THE PIS/Pasep quota fund is different from the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, paid to workers who have a formal contract and receive up to two minimum wages per month, among other criteria [saiba tudo sobre os dois benefícios do PIS/Pasep abaixo]

PIS/Pasep salary bonus

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is a worker’s right granted by the Federal Government to workers who meet the necessary requirements. They can withdraw up to a minimum wage.

The PIS salary bonus is intended for workers from private companies who work with a formal contract, where the payment of PIS is made by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The Pasep salary bonus is intended for public servants, being paid by Banco do Brasil.

Who is entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance?

To guarantee access to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance, it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

Have had a maximum remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have a work permit for at least five years;

Have worked at least 30 consecutive days in the base year;

The worker’s data must be included in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

Workers and civil servants who fit the aforementioned rules can guarantee up to a minimum wage every year.

How much will I receive in the PIS/Pasep salary allowance?

The value of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance is paid in proportion to the number of months worked in the base year.

For example, those who worked 12 months in the year will receive a minimum wage, that is, R$ 1,212, whereas those who worked less months will receive proportional.

To calculate and know how much you earn, just divide the minimum wage R$ 1,212 by 12 (twelve months of the year), which will give 101, so just multiply this amount by the number of months worked to see how much you earn.

Official PIS 2022 Calendar

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Official Pasep 2022 Calendar



Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

PIS/Pasep Fund

More than 10.5 million Brazilians have not yet withdrawn the balance of their accounts from the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep).

About R$ 23.3 billion are “forgotten”, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

Who is entitled to the PIS/Pasep fund?

Who worked with a formal contract in the private sector between 1971 and October 4, 1988.

Heirs of persons with the right can also withdraw.

How do I know if I’m entitled?

To find out if you are entitled, visit www.caixa.gov.br/cotaspis.

How long is the payment?

The withdrawal has been released since August 2019 and can be done until June 1, 2025. After that date, the money will be transferred to the Union. Interested parties should contact Caixa to withdraw the money.

How do I withdraw?

The withdrawal can be requested in the Meu FGTS application, which allows the transfer to a checking account. The cash withdrawal varies according to the amount to which the beneficiary is entitled.

The balance can be consulted on the app, on the FGTS website (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) or on Caixa’s internet banking.

For amounts of up to R$3,000, withdrawals can be made at lottery outlets, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals, using the Citizen card with a password. Another option is at Caixa branches.

For amounts above R$ 3,000, the withdrawal is only at Caixa branches, upon presentation of an official document with photo.

Are heirs entitled?

According to Law 13,932, of 2019, the fund’s resources will be available to all shareholders. Unlike previous withdrawals, made in 2016, 2017 and 2018, there is no minimum age for withdrawing money.

This facilitates withdrawal by heirs. They will have to present the declaration of consensus between the parties and the declaration that there are no other known heirs.

In addition, documents such as a death certificate, certificate or declaration of dependents, inventories or court permits that prove the information are also required.