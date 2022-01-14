Will you renew your insurance? See the price of the best-selling car policies

A few months ago, the Car Journal published a study that showed that only 16% of vehicles in circulation in the country have insurance coverage. But, in August 2021, the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep) changed the rules of the service, and the changes expanded the offer and access to policies. Thus, the new types of coverage can be a good alternative, especially to models that are on the rise in the market.

In that line, the Youse, a digital insurance platform, quoted the policies of the 10 best-selling cars in Brazil in 2021. However, it is worth mentioning that the list did not include pickup trucks. In other words, the leader Fiat Strada was left out. However, it brings models that, in March 2021, led the rate of robberies and thefts. are the cases of Hyundai HB20, Chevrolet Onix and Jeep Renegade.

The simulation of values ​​was made from the profile of a single man, 38 years old, resident of the city of São Paulo and who makes private use of the vehicle. In this context, it indicates a plan that covers theft, theft, fire, flooding, collisions of any nature and even total loss. In addition, the contract includes material damages to third parties and towing.

Installments start at R$9two

Among the selected models, the cheapest policies are from the double Chevrolet Onix. For the sedan, the minimum installment amount is R$92.73 per month, reaching an annual value of R$1,112.76. In the case of the hatch, the monthly fee starts at R$93.19, and thus has an annual value of R$1,118.28. In contrast, the Volkswagen Gol, which is also in the survey, has a monthly cost of R$ 124.23 with insurance.

The list also features more expensive cars, such as the Jeep Compass, which has a monthly installment from R$ 314.72. In the annual plan, the average SUV insurance costs R$ 3,776.64. Then comes the Volkswagen T-Cross, one of the best-selling utilities in 2021, with monthly fees of R$198.92 and an annual policy of R$2,387.04. See below models and monthly and annual values:

HB20 Vision 1.6 16V flex AT – BRL 128.16 (BRL 1,537.92) Argo 1.0 6V flex MT – BRL 114.77 (BRL 1,377.24) Renegade Longitude 1.8 flex AT – BRL 131.96 (BRL 1,583.52) Onix hatch 1.0 turbo flex AT – BRL 93.19 (BRL 1,118.28) Compass Limited 2.0 flex AT – BRL 314.72 (BRL 3,776.64) Goal 1.6 MSI flex AT – BRL 124.23 (BRL 1,490.76) Mobi Like 1.0 Fire flex MT – BRL 101.86 (BRL 1,222.32) Crete Attitude 1.6 flex AT – BRL 122.30 (BRL 1,467.60) T-Cross 1.0 turbo flex AT – BRL 198.92 (BRL 2,387.04) Onix Plus LT 1.0 flex MT – BRL 92.73 (BRL 1,112.76)

New insurance rules

prepared by Susep, the new criteria for the offer of car insurance were published in Official Diary of the Union on August 13, 2021. In this way, they aim to develop the market with more freedom of choice and personalization of policies. So the consumer can pay less. In practice, this makes it possible to hire coverage.

According to the entity, one of the main novelties is the possibility of contracting insurance without identifying the vehicle. That way, the policy is tied to the driver, not the car. As seen in the international market, the measure thus facilitates the lives of those who rent cars or signature. That can ease the pocket of app drivers, for example, that adopt car sharing.

“Consumers will have more options. And they will be able to pay less for insurance. Not to mention the extra flexibility to find products that meet their specific interests. The option of having insurance linked to the driver (and not to the vehicle) can be convenient for many consumers” , argues Rafael Scherre, director of Susep.

personalization

In addition, the new rules also allow the interested party to set up their own coverage. According to Scherre, the customer can choose between different options, more or less comprehensive. That is, such as policies with partial coverage, or those that do not apply a deductible in case of full indemnity. And this freedom already practiced by some insurers, reflects directly on the final cost.