Windows 11 gets new volume indicator after 10 years

After almost 10 years, Windows finally got a new, more modern volume indicator. The black bar, which appears when you adjust the volume, was originally introduced in Windows 8 and has given way to a new icon that matches the design of Windows 11.





13 Jan



12 Jan

The novelty is not only in the volume settings, but also in terms of brightness, camera privacy and airplane mode: all received a more modern design.

According to Microsoft Windows Insider Director Amanda Langowski, the new interactive indicators will appear when you click volume or use the adjustment keys on your computer and will match your device’s light or dark mode.

Along with this design improvement, Microsoft has also started testing a new “Your Phone” app calling experience in Windows 11.

The update will have a window with updated icons, fonts and other user interface details that match the design of Windows 11. It will also be possible to search the taskbar using the “Voice Access” tool and pin a shortcut.

Last Wednesday (12), the latest build of the Dev Insider Preview channel of Windows 11, 22533, was released and has a touch keyboard themes extension for the emoji panel. It will also be possible to uninstall the Clock application. Additionally, Microsoft has released the first Patch Tuesday 2022 Update for Windows 7 and 8.1.