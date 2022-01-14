With Covid-19, Marisa Monte praises SUS and thanks for three doses of vaccine – Quem

+



Marisa Monte (Photo: Leo Aversa)

Marisa Monte, who tested positive for Covid-19, as revealed on Tuesday (11), made a post on Instagram, this Thursday (13), updating fans on his health status and thanking SUS. “I feel privileged to have had access, through SUS, to three doses of vaccine (which certainly alleviated the possible symptoms)”, said the singer, who is asymptomatic, and illustrated her post with a photo, with part of her legs and the book you are reading, everything is river, in Carla Madeira.

The 54-year-old artist also reminded followers to take care of themselves, get a booster shot of the vaccine and wear face masks. Due to Covid, Marisa postponed the tour shows doors, which he would do this month in Rio and São Paulo.

The text by Marisa Monte can be read in full below:

“Hi guys, I’m writing to give you news because I know a lot of people were worried about me. I’m fine, I’m still without symptoms, at home, isolated, resting and reading a good book. I would like to thank, one by one, everyone who sent me messages of affection wishing you well. I love you!

I feel privileged to have had access, through the SUS, to three doses of vaccine (which certainly alleviated the possible symptoms). I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the professionals at the Gávea health post, where my family and I were always vaccinated with impeccable care and attention, and to all the people who, believing in science, were also vaccinated. All these factors together are making all the difference right now. Take care, vaccinate yourself, strengthen your doses and wear a mask to get better soon.

See you soon! Kisses, Marisa.”