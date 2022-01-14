With covid-19, Renata Vasconcellos talks about health status and thanks fans for messages of affection

Presenter Renata Vasconcellos says she is ‘whole’ after testing positive for covid-19

Renata Vasconcellos (49) used his social media to reassure fans about his state of health.

The presenter of National Journal is away from the newsstand and remains isolated after testing positive for covid-19.

In the early hours of Thursday, 13, the journalist reassured her followers about her state of health on her Instagram profile and took the opportunity to thank her for the affection she has received from the public.

“Passing by to say that I’m whole. I’m recovering. A lot. Thank you so much for the messages of affection. They make a difference…”, wrote the artist in the caption of the publication.

William Bonner is isolated after Renata Vasconcellos tests positive

Renata Vasconcellos’ work partner, the anchor of the JN William Bonner (58) isolated himself after the presenter’s diagnosis. He took the opportunity to leave a message for Renata Vasconcellos on the web: “Symptoms: none. But for everyone’s safety, the protocol is to stay isolated until you get a negative PCR result. Tomorrow we’ll know. Get well, Duchess @renatavasconcellosoficial!”.

Moments later, the journalist revealed that he tested negative for the disease and that he would be back in charge of the news. “See you in the Jornal Nacional. Thanks for the affection. Soon @renatavasconcellosoficial will be back in our battle,” he said.

