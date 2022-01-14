With covid, Renata Vasconcellos reassures fans: “I’m whole”

posted on 01/13/2022 09:56



(Credit: Reproduction Instagram @renatavasconcellosoficial)

Journalist Renata Vasconcellos interrupted the rest imposed by contamination with covid-19 to go to social media and reassure fans. She also took the opportunity to thank the messages of support she has been receiving since her absence on the bench at the national newspaper.

“Passing by to say that I’m in one piece. I’m recovering”, wrote the journalist. Renata also said that the messages of affection received make a lot of difference for her at this moment.

Some of Renata’s colleagues commented on the publication. presenter of Good morning DF, Fred Ferreira wished Renata “health”. Camila Bomfim, from Connection, in Globo News, says that the colleague “deserves all the affection.”

Renata tested positive at the end of last week, which meant that William Bonner, until he was tested and had the result in hand, was also off the bench. But Bonner tested negative and has already returned to the JN bench.