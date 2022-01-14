With crowded ICUs, Ibaneis and Paco Britto determine that Saúde open beds immediately

The growing occupation of public and private ICU beds aroused a general state of alert in the command of the DF Government. At the end of the morning of this Friday (14/1), Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) spoke with the acting governor, Paco Britto (Avante), and asked that his replacement enforce the determination for the immediate opening of more intensive care beds.

With the growth of infected with the Ômicron variant, in addition to the influenza outbreak and the increase in dengue cases, the occupancy level in ICU beds has returned to 81%, which occurred at the height of the pandemic and is considered an already alarming level.

Sambaia coupled hospital Governor Ibaneis Rocha and deputy governor, Paco Britto, determined the opening of more ICU beds Joel Rodrigues/Brasília Agency Hospital coupled in Samabaia1 The hospital attached to the Samambaia Regional Hospital was opened in May 2021Vinícius de Melo/Brasília Agency Coupled Hospital of Samambaia (3) The modular hospitals in Ceilândia and Samambaia were built with the support of private resources, and on the initiative of the Todos contra a Covid-19 Committee, coordinated by PacoVinícius de Melo/Brasília Agency 0

The overcrowding of ICU beds had already been alerted by members of the government to General Manoel Pafiadache, who leads Health in the DF. The Health Secretary, however, neglected the warnings and was slow to take a measure considered essential to anticipate the possible collapse in hospitals. The direct intervention of the governor and the deputy, who is in office, was necessary to ensure that the measures are now provided.

The so-called coupled hospitals are structures linked to the regional hospitals of Ceilândia and Samambaia. These extensions were built as part of the fight against the pandemic at the initiative of the All Committee against Covid, coordinated by the deputy governor. Part of the resources was raised with the help of the private sector. These units have the capacity to add another 200 ICU beds to the health system.

“From now on, it’s no longer an option: it’s determination. We will open as many beds as necessary to face this period of crisis. This was an order from the governor with which I fully align myself. The Health Department will have to provide whatever is necessary for the measure to be carried out”, said Paco Britto to the Wide Angle column.

Paco Britto is acting governor until January 22, when Governor Ibaneis returns to office.