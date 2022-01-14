With fans’ party, Botafogo’s Deliberative Council approves sale of 90% of SAF to John Textor | botafogo

Botafogo’s Board of Directors approved the sale of 90% of the club’s SAF to John Textor for 167 votes in favor and three against, plus one abstention . In all, 171 of the 239 councilors who were eligible voted. For approval to pass, a simple majority was required.

President and VP celebrate in the main hall

This was one of the last steps to finalize the agreement with the American. The next stage is the General Assembly of Botafogo partners, which is scheduled for this Friday throughout the day. Voting will be open from 9 am to 7 pm. In the meantime, the club and the investor have two more months to put together the last details and finally sign the concession contract.

– We are managing to rescue Botafogo, so that Botafogo can bring joy to this crowd again. A year ago, we found a club completely in ruins. In one year, we were able to give perspective on the future for this crowd. Now, it’s calm to go through the General Assembly, finish the negotiation process and be able to start this new era with the fans – celebrated vice president Vinícius Assumpção.

Press and fans stayed outside the meeting held at General Severiano’s headquarters. Because it contains confidential information, not even images and videos were allowed by the club. Unable to know what was going on inside, the black-and-whites celebrated outside, at least until the results were announced.

About 300 fans went to General Severiano

According to the Military Police, about 300 people went to General Severiano’s gate, and the singing even interrupted the internal debate. Counselors stopped to record the spree. When approval was granted, fans were allowed to enter the club and take the party into the main hall.

The meeting started around 19:00 (Brasília time) and went until 21:56. Voting was carried out in a hybrid way, with only part of the counselors present in the club. After presenting the project, directors and professionals involved answered questions from the counselors. Then they moved on to voting, which was done through a digital platform.

Present were President Durcesio Mello, Vice President Vinícius Assumpção and others who participated in the other stages of the negotiation. CEO Jorge Braga, leader of the conversations with the American, is suspected of having Covid-19 and spoke by videoconference.

Botafogo’s board members and partners were called to approve the sale of 90% of the club’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol to John Textor. The American offered R$ 400 million, which will begin to be paid as early as next week.

