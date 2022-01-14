With new attacks on the STF, Bolsonaro ‘bristles feelings’ and ‘does not collaborate for harmony’, says Temer

Former president Michel Temer (MDB), who came to power after the 2016 coup, said that President Jair Bolsonaro’s new offensive against ministers of the Supreme Court is not “useful”. The ex-captain interrupted the supposed truce mediated by the emedebista after the 7th of September.

This week, Bolsonaro resumed attacks on ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Luis Roberto Barroso, linking them to the PT campaign for the Planalto Palace. The president accused the magistrates of stripping “democratic freedoms” to benefit Lula’s candidacy and said that Barroso understands “terrorism”.

“Who do these two think they are? Who do they think they are? That they will take drastic measures in this way, threatening, canceling our democratic freedoms, freedom of expression?”, he asked, in an interview with a Bolsonar website. “They have a candidate. Both, we know, are defenders of Lula, they want Lula president.”

THE CNN Brazil, Temer said this Thursday that “mentioning names does not seem to me to be useful, it is something that stirs up people’s feelings and does not contribute to the harmony of Powers”. The emedebista amended: “I hope that the president, who for three months has not mentioned the names of ministers of the Supreme, takes this circumstance into account and can return to the system that he himself adopted in the last three months.”

On September 9 of last year, Temer wrote a letter in which Bolsonaro retreated from attacks and threats directed especially at Alexandre de Moraes. The emedebista also brokered a phone call between the former captain and the STF minister.

“I did a very modest thing: collaborate with the fulfillment of the Federal Constitution, which determines the harmony between the Powers”, declared Temer this Thursday. “What was revealed at that moment is that the people are tired of these violent aggressions.”