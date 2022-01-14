With one less, Arsenal hold Liverpool at Anfield in the first semi-final of the League Cup

With one less, Arsenal held Liverpool without Mané and Salah and stayed at 0-0

After the postponement of the last week, the Liverpool received the Arsenal this Thursday (13) at Anfield for the first leg of the English League Cup semi-final. Even with one more for most of the game, the reds failed to take the 0-0 off the scoreboard.

The first half was completely dominated by Liverpool. The home team dominated the action and came with danger to Ramsdale’s goal, who showed some nervousness in some plays, such as when he almost delivered the ball to Henderson’s feet.

The most dangerous move was almost an own goal. After a low cross to the small area, Gabriel Magalhães anticipated Firmino and deflected the ball back, but almost put it against his own goal.

Arsenal’s game was still hampered in the first half by the need for two changes in 25 minutes, due to Cedric’s injury and Xhaka’s expulsion.

In the second half, the home team found it difficult to break Arsenal’s block and few clear chances were created, with 0-0 remaining until the end of the duel.

Best moments

Championship status

The teams play the return match, at Emirates Stadium, on the 20th. The winner faces the Chelsea in the decision of the 27th of February.

Sorry: Xhaka

It’s not the first time the Swiss has compromised a match gunners. In the first half of the first half, he was sent off in an avoidable move at the entrance of the area.

‘You around here?’

Arsenal v Liverpool is a recurring match in the League Cup. This is the third consecutive season that the two teams have met in the tournament, with a penalty shootout for each side.

nothing to save

Without Salah and Mané, Klopp went with his maximum strength available for the field. In the previous phases, the coach had been choosing to leave most of his holders out.

next games

On the weekend, both teams enter the field for the Premier League. Liverpool face the Brentford on Sunday (16), at 11 am (Brasília time). On the same day, at 1:30 pm (GMT), Arsenal will play the North London classic against tottenham.

Datasheet

Liverpool 0 x 0 Arsenal

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Arnold (Williams), Van Dijk, Matip (Gomez) and Robertson; Fabinho (Chamberlain), Henderson and Milner (Jones); Minamino, Firmino and Jota. Coach: Jurgen Klopp

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; Cédric (Chambers), White, Gabriel Magalhães and Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka (Nuno Tavares) and Martinelli; Lacazette and Nketiah (Holding). Coach: Mikel Arteta