With the increase in the INSS contribution, find out how much you will pay in 2022

The minimum wage reached R$ 1,212.00 and this led to an increase in other payments that accompany the national minimum wage. Social security benefits will already be paid with the readjustment of the minimum wage. But equally the contributions they get readjusted and become more expensive. Contributions from the National Institute of Social Security – INSS also rose by 10.18%, following the same minimum rate and changing the table.

The calculations are based on the Pension Reform that was carried out in 2019. Thus, there is a new way to progressively calculate the discount. It is applied to each salary range of the taxpayer, as with the Income Tax.

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) predicted inflation at 10.18% for this year. For this reason, new rates were developed for employees, domestic servants and freelancers to 7.5% within the floor, 9% for those who earn above this amount and so on.

These readjustments also accompany those who are optional contributors and who are individual microentrepreneurs – MEIs. Manual booklets and guides issued on the INSS website must come with the readjustment. In January, the values ​​for 2021 still remain, therefore based on the value of last year’s minimum wage.

The contribution table will thus look like this:

Individual taxpayer rates

  • 20% Individual Taxpayer (GPS Code 1007) — R$ 242.40;
  • 11% Individual Taxpayer (GPS Code 1163) — BRL 133.32.

Optional taxpayer rate

  • Optional Taxpayer of 20% (GPS Code 1406) — R$ 242.40;
  • 11% Optional Taxpayer (GPS Code 1473) — R$ 133.32;
  • Optional Low Income Taxpayer of 5% (1929) — R$ 60.60.

