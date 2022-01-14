Without Cazares, Fluminense will not seek immediate replacement and sees ‘closed’ cast for the start of the season

Juan Cazares’ departure to Metalist, from Ukraine, is practically set. The player negotiates the termination of contract and was even released from the tricolor pre-season. However, in Fluminense, the idea is not to seek an immediate replacement in the market. That’s because the understanding of the board and the technical commission is that the current cast is “closed” for the beginning of the season.

At first, Fluminense will not be looking for a new midfielder to supply the departure of Cazares. At the moment, the club counts on Nathan and Paulo Herque Ganso for the position. But there are also youngsters from under-23 and under-20 who can gain opportunities. In fact, some of them have already been praised by coach Abel Braga.

Even opening space on the payroll, the tricolor also does not intend to invest in reinforcements for other positions. So much so that there are no ongoing negotiations at this time. On social media, the fans’ requests were for a right-back and a goalkeeper. However, there is confidence in the current names of the positions, especially the goalkeeper with Marcos Felipe.

Of course, Fluminense remains open to market opportunities should they arise. What will not occur is the unbridled search for reinforcements.

With six signings already announced and one close to being completed – that of left-back Cristiano, Sheriff, from Moldova – the tricolor board and the coaching staff understand that this is the squad that will start the season. In fact, the trend is that the number of players will decrease, as more names will leave the club until the beginning of the Campeonato Carioca and Libertadores.

For 2022, Fluminense announced six signings: defender David Duarte, left-back Mario Pineida, midfielder Felipe Melo, midfielder Nathan and forwards Willian and German Cano. Already the number of departures will increase to 16 already adding the trip of Cazares to Ukraine and waiting for the contractual termination of Lucca, which is agreed with Ponte Preta.