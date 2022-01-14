Without Neymar, Tite summons the Brazilian team with the return of Daniel Alves and three of Brazilian football

Brazil faces Ecuador, on January 27, in Quito, and then faces Paraguay, on February 1, in Belo Horizonte.

The coach Titus announced this Thursday (13) at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in Rio de Janeiro, the 26 players who will defend the Brazilian team in the matches against Ecuador and Paraguay by South American qualifiers for the World Cup.

For the clashes, which will be played on January 27, in Quito, and February 1, in Belo Horizonte, the main absence is that of Neymar. the attacker of Paris Saint-Germain has not played since November 28 due to injury and is out.

If shirt 10 was not called, Daniel Alves, Philippe Coutinho, Everton Ribeiro, Gerson, Gabigol and Gabriel Magalhães were. It is worth remembering that 26 athletes were called up because Fabinho and Paquetá are suspended against Ecuador.

Of the total, only three play in Brazilian football: goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras, and midfielder and striker Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, respectively, both from Flamengo.

Back, the ex-São Paulo right-back has been a starter for Barcelona since he returned to the club. It was like this last Wednesday (12), when the blue-grena team ended up defeated in overtime in a game against Real Madrid, in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercup. He is one of Tite’s most trusted men in the squad and his last duel for the national team was against Peru on 9 September.

See below the 26 players summoned by Tite:

goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras)

Sides: Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Alex Sandro (Juventus) and Alex Telles (Manchester United)

Defenders: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Militão (Real Madrid) and Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo) and Bruno Guimarães (Lyon)

Attackers: Gabigol (Flamengo), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds United), Antony (Ajax), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid) and Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

The presentation is scheduled for January 24, in Quito. Due to the increase in cases of COVID-19, using the Ômicron variant, CBF booked a charter flight from Madrid, Spain, to take players operating in Europe.

Leader of the qualifiers after 13 rounds with 35 points out of 39 possible, the Brazilian team is already classified in advance for the world Cup of Qatar, which will be played in November.

