Woman develops rare syndrome after Covid-19 and may stop breathing while sleeping

Covid-19 can generate long-term sequelae in some patients who develop more severe symptoms and, in certain cases, who have a predisposition. This is the case of Dijane Silva, 34 years old, resident of Taquaranas, in Maceió, who spent a year and a half in hospital for treatment for the disease after developing a rare disease: ordine syndrome.

Ordine syndrome is a serious neurological disorder, which can make the patient simply stop breathing while sleeping, which can lead to death. At home, the woman now needs the help of a respirator and the monitoring of a health team to go back to sleep. In an interview with UOL, Dijane reported the change in her routine, as she had to change the place where she lived for a house in the city where she can get medical care more easily.

“What I think the syndrome bothers me the most is that I can’t go out, as I used to. I would like to go on weekends to my aunt’s house, who lives here in the city. Now I can’t do that because I have the machines and the oxygen cylinders. I can even spend the day, but at night I have to be at home”, he said in the interview.

Dijane was diagnosed with covid-19 on August 7, 2020. She was discharged on the 27th of the same month, but was hospitalized again with a waiver and after that she began to need help breathing.

Rare syndrome that can make young people stop breathing

The diagnosis of the syndrome also took a long time to arrive. “I know I suffered a lot, I don’t wish what I went through on anyone. But I never lost faith, I just said thanks every day, I was always smiling, I got dressed, I did my nails. Now, thank God, the worst phase is over. I try not to think about the past. I just want to know from now on. What I really wanted was to find a treatment for it,” he added.

Doctors were only able to get to the picture after a neurologist observed the patient. “Our brain has a part that detects when carbon dioxide is accumulating and automatically triggers the respiratory movement. In the case of the syndrome, it has an alteration in these sensors that recognize this increase in carbon dioxide. And then she stops breathing and dies if she doesn’t use a respirator”, explained the doctor Fernando Gameleira, responsible for the diagnosis, to UOL.

Usually, the person is born with this syndrome. In some rare cases it can be acquired after, for example, encephalitis, a brain tumor, a stroke. [acidente vascular cerebral]. The impression I have is that she developed chronic encephalitis from covid. Her prognosis is still uncertain: she may need the respirator her entire life, but we don’t know why there may be some degree of reversal.”

