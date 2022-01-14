Woman flogged 100 times for adultery. Man denies accusations and receives 15 lashes – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



A woman in Indonesia was flogged 100 times in Aceh province for adultery. The man involved in the extramarital affair, having denied the accusations, was the target of 15 lashes.

According to the head of the investigation at the Aceh Prosecutor’s Office, Ivan Najjar Alavi, the court gave the woman a heavier sentence after she confessed to having been sexually involved outside of marriage. In turn, the man was more difficult to condemn, since he denied all acts. The person involved in the extramarital crime is the head of the fishing agency, writes AFP, quoted by The Guardian.

During the trial, he admitted nothing, having denied all charges. Therefore, the judges were unable to prove whether he was guilty,” Ivan Alavi told reporters.

The woman was (brutally) punished in a public punishment that took place this Thursday, to all those guilty of having offended Sharia (Islamic law).

Aceh province is the only region in Indonesia that applies Islamic law, thanks to an autonomy agreement with the central government. Floggings are permitted in this province for anyone found guilty of crimes related to gambling, adultery, same-sex relationships and alcohol consumption.

The 15 lashes attributed to the man were not, however, the punishment for adultery, but for “demonstrating affectionate relationships to a female partner who was not his wife“after the couple was caught on a plantation in 2018. Having initially been sentenced to 30 lashes, denying the charges earned the man a halving of his sentence.

According to an AFP reporter, the woman’s punishment had to be interrupted as she could not bear the pain caused by the lashes.

In addition to the couple, a man accused of having sex with a minor was also flogged 100 times, and sentenced to spend 75 months in prison after physical punishment.