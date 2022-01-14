Woman notices bad taste in hamburger and realizes expiry date for 10 years

After experiencing a bad taste while eating a hamburger, a woman fromdiscovered that the product had expired for almost 10 years. The case took place in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. According to consumer Izabela Amorim, 21, the product was manufactured on November 25, 2011 and expired on March 25, 2012.

The veterinary assistant explains that the frozen hamburger, from the Nosso Burger brand, was purchased last Monday, 10, in a branch of Dia Supermercados. According to Izabela, the product was prepared on the same day of purchase. She explains that the hamburger didn’t smell bad, but had an unpleasant texture and taste.

“The smell wasn’t bad, but the hamburger was falling apart. I believed it would be due to the heat, for defrosting the product”, said Izabela, in an interview for the G1 portal. After noticing the difference from other similar products, she would have checked the expiration date. “When I saw the expiration date, I showed it to everyone in the house, to check if it was that date. Because I couldn’t believe it,” he says.

The supermarket where the veterinary assistant made the purchase informed the Metrópoles portal that it follows all the rules of sanitary control and permanently monitors the surveillance processes in its stores”. In addition, the company said it regretted “the fact that occurred this morning, January 12, at the store located at Av Conselheiro Nebias, in Santos. And it is investigating the case, proposing to fully collaborate with the local authorities to clarify the facts”, said the note.

