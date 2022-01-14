Woman realizes she bought expired hamburger 10 years ago after feeling bad

After feeling a bad taste while eating one hamburger, veterinary assistant Izabela Amorim, 21, noticed that the product had expired for almost 10 years. The information is from G1.

According to the news portal, Izabela bought the frozen one in a market in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, last Monday (10). And on the same day, he prepared for dinner.

Realizing that the meat was “falling apart”, the consumer decided to check the label and was surprised to find that the food was manufactured on November 25, 2011 and expired in March 25, 2012.

“The smell wasn’t bad, but the hamburger was falling apart. I believed it would be due to the heat, for defrosting the product”, detailed Izabela to the G1.

Subtitle:

The frozen one, from Nosso Burguer, was purchased this week Photograph:

Personal archive

“When I saw the expiration date, I showed it to everyone in the house, to check if it was that date. Because I couldn’t believe it.”

Soon after the indigestible surprise, the assistant looked for the Customer Service (SAC) of the supermarket chain, but it was not working at that time. The next day, she was informed that the company would go to her residence to remove the product for analysis, which did not happen.

Although she does not rule out a typo, Izabela argues that this does not cancel out the fact that the hamburger has a bad taste.

Establishment

The frozen one, by the Nosso Burguer brand, was purchased at a subsidiary of Dia Supermercados in Santos. In a statement, the store regretted what happened and informed that it follows the sanitary rules.

“The DIA group clarifies that it follows all sanitary control rules and permanently monitors the surveillance processes in its stores,” he said in an excerpt from the note sent to G1.

“The company regrets what happened this morning, January 12, at the store located at Av Conselheiro Nebias, in Santos. And it is investigating the case, proposing to fully collaborate with the local authorities to clarify the facts”, he added.