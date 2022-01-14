YouTuber dies of rare premature aging disease | Fame | Online Diary

Living with a rare disease since childhood is a challenge for many people. But there are those who overcome difficulties and these people even become inspiration for others.

A teenager turned YouTube star passed away on Tuesday (10). Adalia Rose, 15, suffered from Benjamin Button disease, a genetic disorder that causes premature aging.

On her YouTube channel, Adalia shared her daily life with the disease. Through her accounts and experiences, she also inspired many people who watched her live with progeria. This condition is very rare and makes the body age faster than it should.

The information was published by the Daily Star newspaper and also on Adalia’s social network profile. According to the family, the teenager died on January 12 at 7 pm. “Adalia Williams was released from this world. He went in silently and left in silence, but his life was far from it.

Adalia, from Texas, United States, has struggled with this condition practically since she was born. She was diagnosed with the disease at 3 months of age. And it didn’t just affect her growth, but her voice and joints.

With a bubbly and cheerful personality, she has amassed over 170 million views on the platform in 2018 alone. Her Youtube channel has over 2 million followers.

Only 500 people in the world suffer from the condition, which has a short life expectancy of 13 years.