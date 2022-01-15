10 tips for beginners

PUBG has finally become a free-to-play game on both consoles and PC, which means new players are coming to the game that cemented the battle royale genre.

Thanks to its realistic mechanics, including complex behaviors in the recoil of weapons, PUBG is considered one of the most difficult games of the genre to master. But don’t worry: we’ve separated 10 tips that will help you during your learning journey and will take you to the dreamed “Chicken Dinner”.

1) Learn to fight

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds – PUBG Image: Reproduction

Several guides spread over the internet guide novices to choose more isolated places when jumping from the plane, seeking to avoid direct combat and hide during most of the match, focusing on the result.

It is true that in this way you can get far. But that also means you will gain almost no combat experience, which, in the final moment, is essential for victory.

Our tip is to learn to combat first, and only then seek safer loot route strategies and focus on positioning.

For this, enter training mode and get the hang of it with some weapons. Soon after, play falling matches in busier locations and look for disputes with other players. At first, you’ll die a lot, but over time you’ll adapt and won’t be limited to spending a whole game in hiding until someone eventually finds you.

2) Focus on loot in the first few minutes

PUBG Image: Disclosure

Loot means to collect weapons and other equipment available in buildings scattered around the map. While your initial focus is on getting better at combat, it’s no use going out with just a pistol to hunt for confusion in an area full of players.

Dedicate the first few minutes of each match to get at least one decent primary weapon and some protective gear that help with striking, such as vests and helmets. Having these advantages is essential to win combats in PUBG.

3) Only shoot when you are sure of the kill

PUBG – Look Image: Reproduction

Knowing when to start a fight is crucial. In PUBG, you can be shot down in a matter of seconds, so try not to give your opponent chances to react or another player to appear to finish you.

If you are in doubt about your shot because you are far from the enemy or because you have equipment you are not used to, the ideal is to avoid confrontation. Also, always try to have the positional advantage and the certainty that you will shoot to kill. When you learn to choose your fights well, you will return to the lobby less.

4) Never fight without cover

PUBG Image: Disclosure

Shooting in the open means quickly giving up the match in PUBG. There are several coverages available on all sides, such as walls, stones and trees. Believe me, they will be your best protection against opponents, who will also use them constantly – that’s where our next tip comes in.

5) Don’t forget the grenades

PUBG Image: Reproduction

One of the most common mistakes among newbies is forgetting the grenade in the backpack and not using it in combat. the round ones are essential for pulling enemies out of cover, in addition to being excellent for starting a foray into a building.

In PUBG, the grenade damage is massive and they are capable of solving various combats, especially in the later zones of the game. There are two ways to use them: throwing or rolling. In training mode, you can practice to get used to it, which helps you avoid mistakes at the most important moments.

6) Don’t run into the enemy’s crate as soon as you kill them

PUBG Image: Reproduction

After following our tips on how to improve in combat, you will be able to take down your first opponent. Instinct will make you run quickly to the box he left, after all there is good loot in it. But that will also put a target on your back.

You gunshots probably attracted other players who were nearby or even other enemy squad members may be lurking. Rather than running to your death, check your surroundings and pay close attention to sounds for imminent danger.

When looting the downed player’s crate, keep in mind what you need to improve your kit. Quickly grab what you need and move on.

7) Use energy drinks/syringes before combat

PUBG: Syringe Image: Publicity/Krafton Energy drinks and syringes are other items overlooked by beginners, who usually don’t even understand how both work.

they serve for raise your character’s energy meter, which is just above the health bar. While there is energy in the bar, your character gradually recovers health, in addition to being able to run faster, which helps a lot in combat.

Another time when the energy bar is essential is inside the gas. Extra health recovery lessens gas damage. The extra speed can be the difference to get to a safe zone.

Remember that these items have a usage time. The syringe needs six seconds to be applied, for example. So, don’t use them only when combat starts. It takes planning.

8) Be silent with vehicles

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds – PUBG Image: Reproduction

Vehicles help a lot with rotation in PUBG, especially when you’re far from the safe zone. However, the powerful ones are extremely noisy and end up attracting opponents. One of the ways to reduce this noise is to avoid the throttle.

Ever enjoy the momentum of the car on the descents, traveling a good distance without having to step on the accelerator and make unnecessary noise. Furthermore, avoid roads that pass through the middle of cities and generally speaking, stop just before your destination and complete the journey on foot.

9) Train gun to gun, aim to scope

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds – PUBG Image: Reproduction

Each weapon has a unique behavior, even within the same category. Playing with an AK-47 is completely different from playing with an M16. Weapon recoil is complex and controlling them takes time to practice.

The same applies to sights. With different distance markings, the models are very different and they also require some practice time.

Our tip is to focus on training. Choose some weapons you like and look for them in matches. That way, over time, you will get used to it and it will be easier not to mess up when hitting opponents.

10) Watch professional players

PUBG winner winner Image: Reproduction

Our final tip sounds simple, but it’s one of the most important: assist pro players whenever possible. They master all the maps, they know the best loot routes, they master the weapons and make the right use of accessories – they know all the nuances of PUBG.

By watching them make important decisions and playing games, your mind will open and the knowledge acquired will be as important as getting your hands dirty in battle royale matches.

