11-year-old student is the first to receive a pediatric vaccine against Covid-19 in Ceará – Metro

7th grade elementary school student Cecilia Ferreira de Lima was the first child vaccinated against Covid-19 in Ceará this Saturday morning (15), when the schedule of immunization of the age group from 5 to 11 years old.

Cecília said she was “quite anxious” before receiving the first dose (D1) of Pfizer. No wonder she woke up early in the morning, around 4:00 am, to start preparations for moving about 8.6 km from the Vila União neighborhood to the Events Center.

Accompanied by her mother, housewife Sandra Ferreira, the student left the house at 5:30 am and arrived at the vaccination point at 7 am, two hours before the scheduled time.

Name confirmed on the list and identification document in hand, Cecília celebrated D1 and has already advanced the plans for the next few days: “I want to be able to see my grandmother, my family together”, says the student, who pointed out the distance of the relatives in the social isolation as the most difficult moment of the pandemic. “To be far away from the family and not being able to hug my grandmother, to be able to see my grandmother as before.”

‘It’s a gift’

When HR analyst Cláudia Barroso registered her son at Saúde Digital, Gustavo Farias was still 11 years old. This Saturday (15), the day he received D1, he turns 12 years old and evaluates the opportunity for immunization as a “gift”.

“Very good because I’ve been waiting for this vaccine for a long time. It’s also a relief because I’ll be able to leave, but I still have to take the second dose”, he ponders.

Subtitle: Gustavo celebrated the vaccination on the same day as his birthday Photograph: Lucas Falconery

For Cláudia, who had Covid-19 with her husband, the moment is of “relief” and represents a resumption for the normalization of the health crisis. “I’m hopeful that this will end, I’ll get everyone vaccinated and that we’ll get back to our routine because it was very complicated for everyone”.

In the case of 11-year-old José Ian Amorim, the “birthday gift” also arrived early. This Sunday (15), he changes age, but has already managed to guarantee immunization in children.

“I’m very happy, I have my birthday tomorrow, it’s a gift”, considers the student, who hopes and intercedes for the end of the pandemic. “I want the world to go back to normal so I don’t need to distance myself and I can hug people”.

Subtitle: Ian Amorim was accompanied by his mother to receive D1 Photograph: Lucas Falconery

Ian’s mother, Maria Liliane, reinforced that her son’s access to the pediatric immunizer was through registration on the Digital Health platform. “I did it at home, on my cell phone and it was very fast”, he attests.

The maid recalled that when she had the appointment confirmed, she called her mother to share the news. “It was too good. Thank God I had the opportunity, and many parents didn’t. I advise parents to bring their children for good and get vaccinated too”, he added.

Register

Throughout Ceará, filling in the personal information of children on the platform Digital Health is a mandatory step for confirming the D1 schedule. In the state, 904 thousand registrations of children aged 5 to 11 are expected, but until last Thursday (13), there were only 183 thousand.

Only in Fortaleza, according to the municipal secretary of Health (SMS), Ana Estela Leite, are 283 thousand children, but until this Friday (14), only 75 thousand of them were registered. This number, however, should rise in the coming days, says the holder of the folder.

“What we have observed throughout the campaign is that this registration, before the vaccine arrives, is small, but when this process begins, it increases every day”.

Mayor José Sarto attributed the low adherence to the “delay in the debate on the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years”, but reinforced that the management is committed to changing this scenario through the registration effort (see details below). “We have a whole structure for registering in regional, Cucas and terminals so that we can quickly register and schedule”.

See the step-by-step guide to registering for Digital Health

Access the Digital Health website; Select the option “I don’t have an account yet”; Identify yourself by correctly filling in your data; At this stage of the registration, it must be informed if the person is bedridden, if he has any comorbidity and occupation; Confirm your data and create a password to access the registration; Finish the registration and wait for your appointment.

Registration effort in Fortaleza

If families do not have access to the internet, the City Hall of Fortaleza holds a task force from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, to register children in the following places:

12 regional secretariats;

4 Cucas (Barra do Ceará, Jangurussu, José Walter and Mondubim);

Canindezinho Cultural Center;

27 Social Assistance Reference Centers (Cras);

3 Citizenship and Human Rights Centers (Cristo Redentor, Conjunto Palmeiras and Conjunto Ceará);

4 bus terminals (Messejana, Papicu, Antônio Bezerra and Parangaba);

Culture Square in the Ancuri neighborhood.