2023 Honda HR-V has official US version sketches revealed

With the launch scheduled for the end of this year, the 2023 Honda HR-V has been teased by the Japanese automaker. Promising to be a “sporty and versatile” crossover, the car in this version appears to be substantially different from the international variant of the model introduced last year.

It is possible to see a front bumper with more aggressive lines, resembling the one seen on the Honda Civic. The lines are still worked on the hood, which is a little higher on the sides. We still have conventional door handles – rather than the hidden door handles seen on the international version of the HR-V – angled rear windows and taillights with fluid elements.

The specifications have not been confirmed, but it is expected to have 1.8 liter and 2.0 liter units, developing respectively 143 hp and 160 hp of power and torques of 17.5 kgfm and 19.0 kgfm.

The Honda HR-V sold 137,090 units in the United States last year.

