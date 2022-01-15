64% reject Bolsonaro; and 55% do not approve of Moro

posted on 01/14/2022 12:48



(credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

A new survey by Ipespe released this Friday (1/14) showed that 64% of respondents reject President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Chief Executive raised dissatisfaction rate by two percentage points, compared to the last survey. Former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) appears in second place in the rejection ranking, with 55%, and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, follows, with 51%.

The survey also shows that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva maintains the lead in voting intentions for the 2022 presidential race. Oscillating within the margin of error, the PT reached 44%, while Bolsonaro appears in second, with 24%. , and Moro remains in third place with 9%. The scenario is the same as the survey carried out in December.