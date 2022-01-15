‘A place in the sun’: Barbara reveals murder and shocks the sisters

Alinne Moraes, Barbara from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “A Place in the Sun”, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will reveal the crime that Renato (Cauã Reymond) committed in Europe.

Everything will happen after Christian (Cauã Reymond) decides to separate from his wife once and for all. She will try to reverse the situation by charging her husband a high compensation for the divorce. Deciding to stay with Lara (Andréia Horta), the boy accepts to pay the fine.

READ MORE:

Noca’s lost granddaughter appears

Lara unmasks Christian

Túlio catches Rebeca’s betrayal

With mental illness, Barbara makes a drastic decision

Barbara arms and takes revenge on Erica

Joy dies. know how

Barbara, then, will try one last card: hand over her husband to the police. Before, she will tell everything to the sisters and to the family lawyer about the crime that Renato committed when he lived in Europe.

– Like this? Hit and killed? – Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão) will ask, shocked, after hearing everything.

– Worse than running over, Renato left the guy there, lying on the road, without even trying to help – will add Barbara, leaving everyone in shock.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

See the summary of the week of “A Place in the Sun”: