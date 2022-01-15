Accessory Offers Headphone Out and Lossless Audio to iPhone – MacMagazine

This one goes to the audiophiles on duty and the orphans of the 3.5mm output.

Because the khadas recently started a campaign in the indiegogo for an accessory that meets these two needs. THE tea is a smartphone amplifier that allows high-fidelity audio playback on iPhone.

It is a very thin accessory, compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones. On the iPhone, however, its use is much more practical, as you just need to attach it to the back thanks to the MagSafe magnets.

The amplifier features an ESS ES9281AC Pro DAC, and allows high-fidelity audio reproduction from both the 3.5mm output (with 300ohm impedance) and wirelessly (LDAC & aptX HD).

The accessory also has two internal microphones and allows you to answer calls. A 1,160mAh battery guarantees up to 8 hours of continuous playback and a USB-C port (plus a USB-C to USB-C or Lightning cable) connects the accessory to your smartphone.

Teo’s fundraising campaign on Indiegogo has already reached more than 500% of its original goal. We still don’t have information about price or availability of the accessory, but for more information about it, just access the Khadas page.

Anyway, the accessory should please those users who always seek to reproduce their music in the highest possible quality. Including, the YouTuber Snazzy Labs commented on some of them in a quick video:

So, who’s going?