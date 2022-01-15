Advancement of dengue leaves DF on alert. Time to step up care

posted on 01/15/2022 06:00



The mayor of SQS 213, Valquíria Souza Teixeira exchanges prevention information via WhatsApp – (credit: Carlos Vieira/CB)

The period of oscillation between rain and heat in the Federal District raises the alarm for the increase in dengue cases at the beginning of this year. According to the latest report from the DF Health Department (SES-DF), issued in December, at least six Administrative Regions are classified as being at risk for the infestation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, Planaltina, Sobradinho II, Parque Way, Lago Sul , Itapoã and Lago Norte. The measurement is made to assist in the elaboration of disease control strategies and is divided into satisfactory, alert and risk levels. On alert are 14 other regions.

Professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Brasília Rodrigo Gurgel Gonçalves explains that the increase in dengue cases is associated with the proliferation of breeding sites for the transmitting mosquito. “At this time of year there are more places available for them, as the increase in rainfall and temperatures favors the development of the Aedes Aegypti life cycle. Their life phase is egg, larva, pupa and adult, and the larval phase and pupae happen in the water, that is, if there is more water, the greater the chance of the mosquito’s life cycle being completed”, he explains.

Rodrigo advises that when the smoker’s car is passing, what he recommends is that residents open windows and doors so that the insecticide can reach the mosquito outbreaks. “Dengue has four different serotypes and they can cause the disease milder, severe or even fatal. For now, some studies indicate that the second infection is usually more serious than the first. Other research indicates that serotypes 2 and 3 are more virulent, so it is important to characterize the virus that circulates in the population”, he details.

Symptoms

Public servant Marcos Vinicius Souza, 29, is part of the statistics of those who contracted dengue. In December of last year he presented symptoms of the disease. “I traveled to a farm in the surroundings of Brasília and, when I returned, I started to feel fever and softness in my body. At first, I thought it was just the flu and I even tested for covid-19”, says the resident of Taguatinga Sul. Marcos said he went to the doctor twice and, after the appearance of spots on his body, the suspicion of dengue became more evident. The proof came through an examination requested by the doctor. “I was in bed for about four days, then I got better. Thank God, everything went well”, he says.

Prevention against Aedes Aegypti also prevented against Zika and Chikungunya, which are transmitted by the same mosquito. In the capital of the country, according to the SES-DF, dengue has a seasonal behavior, and has a higher incidence between the months of October to May.

Infectologist César Carranza assesses that the current scenario in the DF may bring a probable growth in cases. “Yes, there is this possibility of increase, and not only in the DF, but in any locality, since we are in the rainy and hot season, conditions that favor the spread of mosquitoes that transmit dengue”, he highlights. The expert points out that the covid-19 pandemic may have hidden some positive cases of dengue. “During the last two years, with the covid pandemic, I believe that many patients with dengue had their diagnoses registered as covid since they are two viral diseases that share some clinical characteristics such as fever, body aches, fatigue, among others”, analyzes .

Propagation

During the past year, according to the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Department of Health (SES-DF), the Federal capital recorded 12 deaths from the disease. In all, the year 2021 recorded 18,453 probable cases, a reduction of 61.08% compared to the same period in 2020, when the capital reported 47,422 probable cases. Despite the lower incidence of cases, experts warn that some infected may not have sought the health system to receive the diagnosis due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Director of Environmental Surveillance of the Department of Health, Jadir Costa Filho, highlights that the actions of Environmental Surveillance agents against the mosquito take place throughout the year. “In some places with a higher incidence of cases, there is a greater intervention of professionals. The population should be aware of the bottles with water, drinking fountains, ornamental fountains and caps, because in the DF these are major outbreaks of the mosquito”, he points out. Jadir advises: “if each resident dedicates 10 minutes a week to clean their homes and yards and check the possible places that can accumulate water, the fight will be effective. It’s not much time necessary, but it makes a difference”.

Jadir explains that when the Environmental Surveillance detects regions with dengue outbreaks, they quickly assign the extermination to the place. “Known as fumarcê, the spraying carried out serves to interrupt the mosquito transmission cycle. However, only the adult will die. Therefore, it is necessary that the residents receive the visit of the agents, who will be identified with a badge and vest, to actions against the early stages of the mosquito. Another important point is that the climate issues for this year, with rains above expectations, provide the possibility of increasing the number of cases”, he warns.

Combat

With the annual cases, some residents of the DF learned to mobilize in the fight against dengue. Cléa Torres, 70 years old and mayor of SQN 411, in Asa Norte, is an example of leadership against Aedes Aegypti. “Everyone in my block is very passionate about plants. So, we use the dengue booklet and the recommendation for people not to use a dish, or if they have one, not to forget the sand. Our water tank is also super sealed. We are very vigilant”, he assures. The resident warns: “dengue affects children and the elderly. For me, it is as serious as other diseases, because the pain that the person feels in the body is horrible and prevents them from working and studying”.

Technology is a strong ally in this confrontation. The mayor of SQS 213, in Asa Sul, Valquíria Souza Teixeira, 60, says that, through the WhatsApp group of residents and managers, people share guidelines against dengue. “We put the necessary information to fight the mosquito. And we also have the residents on surveillance, if they notice a focus or some point of attention, they call the syndics or the city hall. This collaboration of all is very important and fundamental”, he says.

infected

A resident of Riacho Fundo 1, student Eduarda Ribeiro, 20, says she was infected with dengue in March last year. “It was the first time I had it, and my biggest symptoms were the pain in the body. To improve, I was drinking lots of fluids and coconut water”, he details. Hanan Ghani, 26, a bank clerk and resident of Samambaia Norte, caught it not just once, but twice last year. “I had it first in August, but at Christmas I got it again. In August it was the worst period, because I felt a lot of muscle and joint pain, with a lot of fatigue and headache”, he says.

During the Christmas holidays, Hanan had milder, flu-like symptoms. “I still had pain in my body, but it felt like the flu, with a runny nose and fever. In those days I was taking paracetamol to lower the fever and reduce the pain. Here at home, as I live in an apartment, there is nothing that can create outbreaks, however , there is an abandoned lot on the side of the residential where I live, with a very high undergrowth”, he says.

Know more

Symptoms: high fever, headache and body ache, pain behind the eyes, weakness, lack of appetite, nausea/vomiting, spots on the body and itching. Signs of severity: intense and continuous abdominal pain, dizziness and fainting, bleeding gums, nose or other bleeding.

Treatment: As dengue is a viral disease, treatment is done to relieve symptoms, through the prescription of antipyretics, fluid intake and rest. Therefore, at the first sign of symptoms, look for a doctor or the health service closest to you.

Prevention: there are no drugs against the dengue virus or a preventive vaccine. The most effective measure is to eliminate mosquito breeding conditions, keeping the space always clean and eliminating possible accumulations of water.

Stay tuned:

Remove branches and leaves from the gutters, bottles must be stored and turned upside down, store tires in covered places, keep pool maintenance up to date, keep slabs always clean, cover the vats and water tank, the drains always clean and with protective screens, fill small plates of plants with sand and wash them once a week, stretch the protective sheets well to prevent water accumulation, close the garbage bags well and place them out of the reach of animals , keep cans upside down, clean the air conditioner tray.