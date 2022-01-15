Adventures in History Man says penis has shrunk after contracting Covid-19

The 30-year-old American says he suffers from complications caused by the virus

Recently, a 30-year-old American revealed the damage that a complication caused by the new coronavirus would have done to his body.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the victim – whose identity was preserved – said that his penis shrank about four centimeters after contracting Covid-19.

According to information published last Thursday night, 13, by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, due to complications from the disease, the man presented with erectile dysfunction. It is known that studies indicate that the virus can contribute to this.

When looking for a urologist, the dysfunction was resolved. However, he says that experts believe that the decrease in the male sexual organ is irreversible, as a result of vascular damage caused to the erectile tissue.

The American revealed that the problem has had a “profound impact on his self-confidence and skills in bed”.