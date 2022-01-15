After accepting reduction, João Paulo ‘beats his chest’ and talks about Cruzeiro’s history: “He has worldwide respect”

Midfielder João Paulo was one of the signings made by Cruzeiro for the 2022 season. Even before Ronaldo took over Raposa’s football, the athlete who played last season with the Atlético-GO shirt had already been announced. However, after the change of command in the club, the player accepted the salary reduction proposed by the Phenomenon team.

In a press conference, the athlete praised the size of the club he will defend in the season that begins in a few days, with the Campeonato Mineiro. “When my manager informed me that Cruzeiro wanted to hire me, I was very happy. I’m coming to a big, giant club, and we’ll always try to do our best.”, reported.

João Paulo believes that, even if the club is currently in Serie B, this does not mean that the prestige and size of Raposa have diminished. “Today Cruzeiro is in the second division, but it is a club that has worldwide respect. I hope to be able to help, and, with faith in God, to achieve a positive result at the end of the year.“, he explained.

Finally, he presented to the fans the points that made the club sign him. “My main characteristic is to leave my teammates in a position to score. Sometimes I shoot from outside the area and I always try to get ahead to finish. Despite the tactical scheme, the most important thing for me is to be playing. (…) In whatever position the teacher chooses, I will do my best”, closed the sock.