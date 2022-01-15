After an agreement with Cano, check out the names of players who left Vasco and stood out in Fluminense

Last Thursday, Fluminense announced through its social networks the hiring of Argentine Germán Cano. Social networks were stirred and the tricolors provoked Vasco da Gama because of the hit of one of the main stars of the rival club in the last two seasons.

Despite this, the striker was not the first player to walk his way from São Januário to Laranjeiras and the Flu fans hope that the new “hermano” will be inspired by the victorious trajectory of Darío Conca, who had two spells at the club with the conquest of a Brazilian Championship in 2010.

The GE portal listed five names of players who exchanged Vasco for Fluminense and were successful wearing the three colors that translate tradition.

ROMÁRIO

One of the greatest strikers in the history of Brazilian football, Baixinho arrived at Fluminense in 2002, shortly after defending Vasco. In his debut, he took more than 70 thousand fans to Maracanã in a 5-1 rout against Cruzeiro with two goals from the ace.

LÉO MOURA

Another rival’s idol, the right-back had a quick spell at Flu when he transferred from the cruzmaltina team. Léo Moura was a starter during his short period at the club and fell in favor with fans before moving to Portuguese football.

PETKOVIC

The most Brazilian gringo in the world also played in both clubs. The midfielder was at Fluminense between 2005 and 2006 after having played for Vasco previously. He didn’t win titles with the Tricolor team, but he had an outstanding performance, in addition to having scored the club’s thousandth goal in Brazilian championships.

ALEX DIAS

A great Vasco highlight in 2005, striker Alex Dias arrived at Tricolor das Laranjeiras after his time at São Paulo. Around here, it was one of the highlights of the 2007 Copa do Brasil title.

RAFAEL

Vasco’s holder in the campaign that culminated in relegation in 2008, goalkeeper Rafael transferred the following season to Fluminense after a troubled departure. Despite strong competition with Fernando Henrique and Ricardo Berna, he ended the season as coach Cuca’s starter in the 2009 Brasileirão and runner-up in the Sudamericana.