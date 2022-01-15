After confirmation of Arthur Aguiar at BBB22, Mayra Cardi changes her Instagram account

posted on 01/14/2022 19:23



(credit: reproduction)

Now it’s official, Arthur Aguiar has been confirmed for “BBB 22”, but many internet users were curious because, apparently, ex-sister Mayra Cardi, who is the singer’s wife, would have deactivated her instagram

But the participant of the new edition of the reality just changed the account user, and now signs as Maira, with “i”.

The former BBB and the singer recently got back together after a series of betrayals by the current brother – 16, to be more exact. In an interview last Wednesday (12/01), the influencer defended her husband after the series of betrayals.

“My husband, and he is not defending himself, is also a victim of society. He has a share of guilt, of responsibility, he could not have done what he did, but he was educated that way. The same mother who educates her daughter to be a princess educates the child to “eat” the largest number of women”, he said.

Maira Cardi participated in the ninth edition of Big Brother Brasil and said she was happy with her husband’s participation in the reality show. “He will do whatever he has to do to be happy. I asked if he wanted to separate, and he was very confident in saying that he wanted to get married. We had this conversation with an open heart”, reveals Maira.