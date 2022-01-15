After losing titles, Prince Andrew must leave 31-room mansion

On Thursday (1/13), Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew had lost royal sponsorships and military titles. The denominations were returned to Queen Elizabeth II. Apparently, not only the status will be taken from the Duke of York. According to the Express portal, the sovereign’s son will have to move out of the Royal Lodge, the house where he lives, on his mother’s property in Windsor, in addition to having to pay for his own security.

Media speculates that the Duke will vacate the 31-bedroom mansion in order to cut expenses. In 2003, he signed a 75-year lease on the villa for a one-time fee of £1 million to Crown State, the company that looks after the monarch’s estates. The value reaches R$ 7.6 million, at current prices. Andrew will have to shell out £250 a week, the same as £1,900.

***real family ***Royal family 1 Queen Elizabeth II has been the head of the British Crown since 1952. She has been in power longer than any other British monarch.Michael Ukas – Pool /Getty Images ***Queen Elizabeth II Visits Canada – Day 2 Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II from 1952 until his death in early 2021. He was the oldest man in the family’s history.Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images ***Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.Fox Photos/Getty Images ***Real family Prince Charles, 73, is the eldest son and heir of the Queen and Prince Philip. He was married to Princess Diana, with whom he had two children.Getty Images ***Family-Real_Escandaloslady-di-harryVidaEstilo_Metrópoles Diana, Princess of Wales, was a member of the British royal family from 1981 to 1996, for the duration of her marriage to Charles. She died in 1997, aged 36.Getty Images ***Camilla and Charles Camilla Rosemary Shand, 74, is the second and current wife of Prince Charles. They have been married since 2005Getty Images ***real family Prince William, 39, is the eldest son of Charles and the late Diana, making him second in line to the British throne.Chris Jelf/Kensington Royal/Instagram ***Royal family 1 Kate Middleton, 39, is the wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. The couple has three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images ***Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth Prince Harry, 37, is the youngest child of Charles and Diana. In 2021, he announced his departure as an active member of the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle.John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images ***meghan Meghan Markle, 40, is an American former actress and current wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The couple has two children: Archie and Lilibet.Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ***Princess Anne Anne Elizabeth, 71, is the only child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is the sister of Prince Charles and has two children.Getty Images ***Autumn-e-Peter-Phillips-1024×683 Peter Mark, 44, is Princess Anne’s son with her first husband, Mark Phillips. He is the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.Getty Images ***zara tindall Zara Tindall, 40, is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips. The athlete is Peter’s younger sister.Getty Images ***Andrew Andrew Albert, 61, is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has two daughters: Beatrice and Eugenie.Getty Images ***Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew Beatrice Mary is Andrew’s eldest daughter and Eugenie’s sister. The young woman married in 2020 and has a daughter Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ***Princess Eugenie Eugenie Victoria, 31, is Andrew’s youngest daughter. She and sister Beatrice are granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ***windsor Edward, 57, is the fourth and youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has two children: Louise and Jaime.Getty Images ***Louise as a child with her grandparents Louise Windsor, 18, is the eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward. She is one of the granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.Getty Images ***James Alexander James Alexander, 13, is the second child of Prince Edward and the brother of Lady Louise. He is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Getty Images 0

In the mold of a castle, the house consists of 31 rooms. According to Express calculations, the house is worth around 30 million pounds, the equivalent of R$227 million. Named Royal Lodge, the mansion is just 5 km away from Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth spent her Christmas celebrations. Before Andrew settled on the estate, the site was occupied by the Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

While living in the mansion, the prince spent £7.5 million on renovations. In one of the changes, he requested that the house have an indoor pool. Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, came to live on the estate throughout their teens. As announced by the British portal, the Duke of York does not live alone in the spacious royal residence.

The Express portal supports the thesis that Prince Andrew shares the mansion with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. With so much space, the former couple occupy separate wings of the 31-room property. They broke up in 1996 and last year got back together. In September, sources close to Vanity Fair told Vanity Fair that the two were considering remarrying. He is accused of sexual abuse.

Safety

In an interview with the Daily Mail, a former head of Crown Protection explained that “eventually” Prince Andrew will have to pay for his own security, after losing his royal titles. As a member of royalty, he received 24-hour protection from Scotland Yard. The privilege cost around £2m annually, the same as £15m. If he continues to have particular protection, it will be based on the threat level he faces.

understand the scandal

Considered the queen’s favorite son, Andrew walked away from public life in 2019 after being accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of pedophile and exploiter Jeffrey Epstein. She was 17 at the time and was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times, according to the complaint. In recent months, the case has taken on major proportions and the prince is facing a lawsuit in US justice.

Faced with pressure from senior officers, the queen took the step of withdrawing her son’s affiliations. According to a statement, the Duke of York will no longer use the name His Royal Highness in an official capacity and will defend the case of sexual abuse as a “private citizen”. According to press reports, Andrew’s brother and nephew, Princes Charles and William respectively, are involved in Elizabeth’s decision to remove the royal titles.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram.