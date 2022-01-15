After meeting, Santos agrees to contract renewal for Marcos Leonardo

Santos won great news this Saturday. After months of negotiations, the alvinegra board finally agreed to renew Marcos Leonardo’s contract. The new contract is valid until 2026. The old contract ended in October this year.

This morning, President Andres Rueda, football executive Edu Dracena and manager Guilherme Lipi met with the athlete’s father, Marcos Almeida, and businessman Fernando Brito, from Dodici Sports BR, responsible for managing his career.

“Fans can now celebrate. Very good meeting today. We agreed to renew until 2026. It was difficult, but I knew Marcos Leonardo would stay, because he wants to stay, it’s Santos!”, said the president of Peixe on social networks.

The contract, however, has not yet been officially signed. This should take place at the beginning of the week.

Marcos Leonardo debuted in the professional do Peixe in August 2020 and, since then, he has 62 commitments and 12 balls in the net.

