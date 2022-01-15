After soap opera, Fluminense announces the signing of a full-back who faced Real Madrid in the Champions League

Fluminense continues at full steam in the market and announced the arrival of left-back Cristiano, who was in Moldova football

THE Fluminense has another reinforcement for the 2022 season. It is the left-back Cristiano, 28 years old, who signed a contract until the end of 2024. Tricolor das Laranjeiras made the athlete’s arrival official this Friday (14). Cristiano will wear the number 15 shirt for the Rio de Janeiro team.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

“The feeling is the best possible. When my manager introduced me to Fluminense’s proposal, I was very happy and didn’t think twice about accepting it. I am really very happy to be here and I just want to do my best to achieve a lot of titles and important goals at the club”, declared the player.

Cristiano was a starter in the historic campaign of sheriff, from Moldova, a team that fell in the Real Madrid at Uefa Champions League 2021/22. The modest team even achieved an absurd feat by beating Carlo Ancelotti’s team 2-1 in Spain. The Brazilian was the starter in the match.

Cristiano was appointed as one of the waiters of the first phase of the competition alongside big names in the position in Europe such as João Cancelo, from Manchester City, Angelino, from RB Leipzig and Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool.

The left-back is the team’s seventh reinforcement for 2022. So far, Fluminense has announced names such as midfielder Felipe Melo, forwards Willian Bigode and Germán Cano, also full-back Mario Pineida, defender David Duarte and midfielder Nathan, in addition to coach Abel Braga.