Alagoas registers deaths by Covid again after three days without deaths | alagoas

Alagoas recorded two new deaths from Covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health (Sesau) this Friday (14). The victims were elderly. The state had no deaths of patients infected by the coronavirus for three days, the last record had been on Monday (10).

A 64-year-old man, who had systemic arterial hypertension and diabetes, died of complications from the disease at Hospital Veredas, in Maceió. The other victim was an 87-year-old man, who resided in Ouro Branco, Sertão of Alagoas, and had no comorbidities. He died at Clodolfo Rodrigues de Melo Hospital, in Santana do Ipanema.

With these two new deaths, Alagoas already accounts for 6,391 deaths from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the bulletin, the state has 347 new known cases of the disease, bringing the total number to 244,908 people infected with the coronavirus.

Because of the high contamination, experts believe that there are many people who do not take the test and that this infection number could be higher than the official one.

Of the consolidated known cases, 1,726 patients are in home treatment this Friday. Another 236,553 people no longer have symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease.

Sesau continues to monitor 6,217 people, who are still waiting for test results.

This Thursday (13), the occupancy of beds created to exclusively care for patients with suspected and confirmed infection with the coronavirus and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) throughout the state was 49%.

The occupancy rate of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds was 54%. But in the capital Maceió, the occupancy of ICUs rises to 73%.