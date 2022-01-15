allowance will be anticipated for account holders? understand

Caixa Econômica Federal will begin in less than a month to pay the Pis/Pasep 2022. The salary allowance will be deposited from February 8th for 23 million Brazilians who worked with a formal contract during the year 2020.

With the postponement of the deposit last year, many doubts still arise about the benefit and one of them is whether there will be advance payment for those who are account holders of Caixa and Banco do Brasil .

As we have already informed here, the salary bonus payment schedule for the base year 2020 was postponed last year and will only be paid now on the recommendation of the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) accepted by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat). ). With the decision, the calendar now has all deposits in the same year. Until then, the Pis/Pasep calendar started in July and continued until June of the following year.

In the old model, the government released the value of the salary bonus a month in advance for account holders of Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil.

With the change of the new calendar, account holders of the two institutions will receive on the same date as the other workers who will have access to the benefit in a digital savings account at Caixa Tem or through the Citizen Card.

Another novelty this year is that the payment for approximately 107 thousand workers residing in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais will receive the salary bonus on the first day of payment, regardless of the month of birth or the benefit number.

People entitled to Pis base year 2020 in MG and BA will receive February 8th . Public sector workers in these states will receive Pasep in February 15th , no need to wait for the full calendar.

Pis/Pasep allowance will fall in Caixa Tem

According to information from Caixa, so far more than 109 million Brazilians have a digital savings account at Caixa Tem. Since 2020, the app has received millions of people who opened their digital account to receive social benefits such as Emegencial Aid, BEm, emergency FGTS withdrawal, among others.

With the salary allowance it will be no different. Caixa will credit the Pis/Pasep amounts to Caixa Tem for those workers who do not have a checking or savings account at the institution. The account will be opened automatically by the bank and the beneficiary will be able to move the money in the Caixa Tem app from the date defined in the calendar (see below).

In cases where it is not possible to open a digital savings account, the worker can withdraw the amounts with the Citizen’s Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, CAIXA Aqui or branches, also according to the payment schedule staggered by month of birth.

For Caixa and BB account holders, the payment will be made automatically in their bank account, according to the month of their birth.

Applications to consult Pis/Pasep 2022

According to the federal government, from January 22, workers will be able to consult the Digital Work Card or the gov.br portal to find out if they are entitled and what the Salary Allowance value, the date and the respective bank of receipt. .

The digital CTPS application (download for Android version or IOS version) allows the worker to consult information on all employment contracts (old and current), such as the period worked, average salary, vacation notes and Pis/ pass

The Digital Workbook also has a tab called “benefits“, which contains information about the salary allowance, emergency benefit and unemployment insurance. As soon as the official calendar is released, the application must update the information with the date on which the worker will receive the salary allowance in 2022.

Check in the Caixa Trabalhador app

Workers who are in doubt whether they are entitled to receive Pis/Pasep can make the query in two ways: through the Caixa website or app. The first one is by accessing the Caixa Econômica Federal website, where the worker can consult the PIS by CPF or NIS number.

The same query can be made in the Caixa Trabalhador app, available for download in the app stores for Android phones. [clique para baixar] and also for iPhones (iOS) [baixe aqui].

Will Pis/Pasep be paid double this year?

With the change in the salary allowance calendar, workers were still waiting for the possibility of receiving double Pis/Pasep, since in 2022 the benefit would be paid to those who worked during 2021.

However, the federal government did not confirm this possibility and stated that Brazilians will only receive the allowance for the base year 2020. Thus, the amounts for those who worked with a formal contract last year should only be deposited in 2023.

As of February 8, Brazilians who worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in 2020 will be entitled to the Pis/Pasep allowance.

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the base year (2020);

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the base year (2020); Have exercised remunerated activity, for at least 30 days, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data informed by the employer (Legal Entity) correctly in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

Pis allowance calendar starts on February 8

Payment of Pis will start on February 8th for those born in January and continue until March 31st when the money will be deposited for those born in December.



Pis salary allowance calendar in 2022. Image: Disclosure/Caixa.

For public sector workers who receive the Pasep benefit, payment starts one week later. From February 15th, the money will be deposited by Banco do Brasil according to the schedule below and the beneficiary’s final registration number: