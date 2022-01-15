Amazon Prime Video releases this week (01/13/2022)

The month of January is weak in terms of significant releases on Amazon Prime Video, but this week the list makes up for it in the amount of titles that have arrived on the streaming platform.

The first highlight of the week is the movie In the Rhythm of the Heart, which tells the story of a young woman who is the only one capable of hearing in a deaf family and who has a dream of working with music.

The movie also arrives on the Amazon streaming service The Tender Bar. The film is directed by George Clooney and stars Ben Affleck, and is based on a successful memoir called Sweet Home Bar, which follows an aspiring writer on his quest for success.

For horror movie fans, it’s also made its way to Prime Video The Dream Catcher. The terrifying feature tells the story of a famous DJ who, during a drug-filled event, begins to show violent behavior.

The week also brought some children’s releases, such as the saga Cine Comic Book gives Monica’s Gang, in addition to the special Luccas Neto in: Lost on Christmas Eve.

Those were some of the highlights of the week on the streaming platform, but you can check out the full list below.

All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video

