Amil can be bought back by Rio de Janeiro companies

The UnitedHealth Group (UHG) is negotiating the sale of amil, one of the main healthcare companies in Brazil. It is worth mentioning that this happens about 10 years after the Americans bought the aforementioned health care provider in a transaction of almost R$ 10 billion (value at the time).

Amid the possible sale, according to information initially released by the ”Estadão”, the main interested parties in the acquisition would be two great companies linked to Rio de Janeiro, the D’Or Network and the dasa. This second one, founded by the late businessman Edson de Godoy Bueno, was the owner of Amil until the sale to UnitedHealth, in 2012.

It is worth noting that UnitedHealth’s interest in getting rid of Amil’s management is directly linked to the failure of the business since its purchase. This is because UHG was never able to make the Brazilian company prosper, as was supposed when the transaction took place.

It is also important to mention that Amil ended the year 2020 – the last balance sheet released by the company – with a 6% decrease in its consolidated revenue, which reached approximately R$ 26 billion.

The main reasons for this were the drop in the number of clients and in the number of elective medical procedures performed. At the same time, however, the reduction in the company’s administrative and selling expenses led it to end the year with a net profit of more than R$517 million.