‘And now, Renato?’· TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will discover Christian/Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) dirty secret and put him against the wall. The owner of the Redentor supermarket chain will learn that his son-in-law has given the company a financial blow and will demand explanations. “And now, Renato?”, will put pressure on the rich man in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Saturday (15) , the powerful will analyze the company’s spreadsheets and realize that there was an irregularity: a double payment to Labor, Ruth’s (Pathy Desejus) company — the crook demanded that Túlio (Daniel Dantas) give her money, since she was expelled from the Redeemer by having his affair with the rascal discovered.

“So, Renato? I’m waiting for an explanation. How do you give your endorsement and sign a payment with a value of that size doubled to Labor?”, demanded the veteran, disgusted with the situation.

“Approving the accounting reports is your responsibility. I want a meeting now with you and Túlio at Redentor”, says Bárbara’s father (Alinne Moraes).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in all. The serial will be replaced by Pantanal on March 14th. Remake of the classic work by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, the plot will be starring Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa, who will play the young Juma and Jove.

