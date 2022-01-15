Arthur Aguiar at BBB22: actor and singer was a swimmer and has a troubled relationship with Mayra Cardi | TV and Series

Arthur Aguiar, the first participant of the Camarote group announced for BBB22, is known as an actor and also for other activities:

he was a professional swimmer for over ten years and won several championships;

switched to acting and shone in the teen productions “Malhação” and “Rebelde”;

he also started singing, in parallel with his TV career;

he is also known for his troubled relationship with an ex-BBB star, Mayra Cardi. In 2020, she revealed cheating on her partner, but they are still together. They have a 3 year old daughter.

Arthur was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He trained swimming at Botafogo, became a professional athlete for ten years and won several medals and national titles.

At 19, he jumped from the pools to the theater. He worked with director Domingos de Oliveira in the play “Os Melhores Anos de Nossas Vidas”.

From the stage, he began to stand out in teen TV productions: “Malhação” and “Rebelde”, which also helped to pave his way in music.

He was part of the bands Rebeldes and FUSSCA and is now in a solo career. His most recent album is “O que te faz bem” (2016).

At TV Globo, he acted in the soap operas “Em Família”, “Malhação Sonhos”, “Êta Mundo Bom!”, “O Outro Lado do Paraíso”, and other guest appearances.

He participated in the 12th season of “Dança dos Famosos” and “Super Dança dos Famosos”.

In June 2020, Mayra Cardi made a video with an outburst about her relationship with Arthur Aguiar. The businesswoman and the actor had announced the end of their marriage in May after three years together. But they have already resumed.

In Mayra’s statement on Instagram, she said that she lived in an “abusive and manipulative relationship, where she was extremely betrayed for many years”.

Arthur also used the platform to publish a video and defend himself against the accusations. “I admit all my mistakes as a human being, but this subject is not a joke and also for my daughter I need to, in fact, take a stand,” wrote the actor.

In the statement about his participation, Arthur says he felt privileged to receive the invitation to join the BBB22 Cabin. Father of a 3-year-old girl, he already says what he intends to do with the rewards that the program can provide: “I want to give everything I can to my family”, he highlights.

Living with the other brothers may not be so easy, as he considers himself stubborn and systematic. He also reveals that he usually guards his feelings. The former swimming athlete already announces his willingness to play the game: “I only go into the water to win”, he bets.

For Arthur, joining Big Brother Brazil is a chance to improve and show who he is. “The BBB is a great opportunity for a fresh start that God is giving me”, he evaluates.