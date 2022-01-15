Arthur Aguiar, from BBB22, is a former Rebel, was an athlete and is married to influencer and former BBB Mayra Cardi | BBB22

– He was part of the project Nós no Morro, from Vidigal, in Rio de Janeiro, which had other actors, such as Babu Santana, Jonathan Azevedo and Thiago Martins.

– He competed in swimming competitions until he was 19 years old. He was federated and competed for Botafogo, becoming runner-up Brazilian junior.

BBB22: Arthur Aguiar has already competed in swimming competitions — Photo: personal archive

– Made three editions of “Malhação”, being the protagonist of one of them (Duca, from “Malhação Sonhos”)

– He is the brother of Ruan Aguiar, who plays Damón in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. He even acted alongside his brother in “Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras”.

– In 2017, he married Mayra Cardi, influencer and former BBB9 participant, in a surprise party prepared by her. “I didn’t suspect it,” he said at the time. The two have a daughter, Sophia, 3 years old.

BBB22: Arthur Aguiar, from the Camarote group, is married to influencer Mayra Cardi, with whom he has little Sophia, 3 years old — Photo: personal archive

– He is a singer, having as his greatest success the participation in the group Rebeldes, from 2011 to 2013. In a solo career, his last release was the song “Regue o amor”, in which he asks Mayra for forgiveness for “a rain of mistakes and disappointments “.

BBB22: Arthur Aguiar has already participated in Rebeldes alongside names like Sophia Abrahão and Chay Suede — Photo: Instagram reproduction

– His favorite dish is prepared by his wife: pasta carbonara with filet mignon.

– He was runner-up in the 2015 “Dança dos Famosos”, losing the decision to Viviane Araújo.

Arthur Aguiar in ‘Dança dos Famosos’ — Photo: Inácio Moraes / Gshow

– Surfing is one of Arthur’s five favorite things to do, along with singing, listening to music, watching series and playing football.

Meet Arthur Aguiar, participant of ‘BBB22’

