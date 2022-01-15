Arthur Aguiar, Maria, Douglas Silva and Tiago Abravanel acted in soap operas before ‘BBB22’; remember characters | soap opera world

Below, the gshow recovers the plots and characters of the brothers who have already shone in Globo’s serials:

Since starting in the artistic life, Arthur participated in more than 10 soap operas. His debut was a participation with a graffiti artist in the 2009 season of Malhação, and later he was present in Rebelde. Back to Globe was the highlight of Workout: Dreams, like Duke, a fighter who lives on and off with his girlfriend Bianca (Bruna Hamu). He was also in It’s Good World!, living Osorio, who was a guest at the Dona Camellia (Ana Lucia Torre). In O Outro Lado do Paraíso, his next work, he played the womanizer Diego. Arthur also participated in Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras and in the series Segunda Chamada.

At just 21 years old, Maria has a vast artistic career, also working with music. In the world of novels, she debuted in 2020, when she lived verena in Mother’s love. It was his only feuilleton so far. in the plot of Manuela Dias, verena she was Álvaro’s (Irandhir Santos) wife, but she didn’t take any insults home – the novel is marked by several instabilities with the villain.

The first Brazilian actor nominated for an Emmy, Douglas has been in more than 20 audiovisual projects, including series, films and soap operas. In teledramaturgy, his debut was in “Chamas da Vida”, by Record, but he also participated in Way of the Indies, like Juliano, a friend of Zeca (Duda Nagle). More recently, gave life to the dealer Marconi, in Mother’s love, one of the villains of the plot of Manuela Dias.

Coming from a family of artists, Tiago appeared in the theater and debuted in Globo’s soap operas for his role as Demir, in Save Jorge, by Gloria Perez. He was a salesman at the Grand Bazaar, knowledgeable in all the tradesmen’s tricks and tricks. Afterwards, he acted in Joia Rara, as Odilon Mascarenhas, a good-natured rascal who turns into a radio singer admired by women. In addition to some realities and musicals, the actor also acted as Boris in catch catch.