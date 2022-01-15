Arthur Cabral, ex-Palmeiras, enters the sights of Corinthians | Corinthians

After dreaming about Cavani and probing Diego Costa, a new name appears behind the scenes at Corinthians to fill the vacancy of the dreamed shirt 9.

At 23 years old, striker Arthur Cabral has been having a great season for Basel, he can leave the Swiss club and his name has been discussed by the alvinegra board.

Speculated at Barcelona at the end of 2021, the striker boasts the mark of 27 goals in 31 games in the 2021/22 season and has been appreciated.

Despite the high market value, Timão has the help of sponsorship from Taunsa, which requires the arrival of a “level” striker, and seeks an impact name to close the squad.

The competition, however, promises to be tough. In 2021, Arthur Cabral was the ninth player with the most goals in the world, with 39 balls in the net. Lewandowski, at 69, topped the world rankings.

He has a contract with Basel until June 30, 2023. In addition to Corinthians, two teams in Europe have expressed interest in the player this week: Zenit, from Russia, and Wolfsburg, from Germany. The athlete, however, is excited about the chance to play in Brazil, as he dreams of the national team.

1 of 2 Arthur Cabral celebrates his bicycle kick in Basel's victory over Partizani, from Albania, for the Europa Conference League — Photo: Christian Merz/EFE

In October 2021, Cabral was called up by Tite against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay. He was called up to replace Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha, who was cut out due to injury.

– The Corinthians player can be sure that, at the right time, with great responsibility, we will bring a number 9 to the height of our team – said President Duilio Monteiro Alves this week.

After betting on a player aged over 30 for the attack, Timão can bet on a youngster, but with expressive numbers: in three seasons with Basel, the striker played 106 matches and scored 65 goals. There were also 12 assists in the period.

Timão, according to Duilio, is in no hurry to conclude negotiations with a new striker:

– We are looking for a strong forward. This partner operation needs a strong name, so it has its payback. Corinthians is gigantic, it is not waiting for anyone, but we are in the market analyzing it calmly to avoid mistakes – he said.

Revealed by Ceará in 2015, the striker stayed at Vozão until the end of 2018. He played 81 games and scored 29 goals, drawing the attention of several clubs in Brazil, including Palmeiras, who signed him in 2019, with a contract until December 2019. 2023

At Palmeiras, the player did not receive many opportunities. There were only six matches and one goal scored. With little space in the team, the striker was loaned to Basel in 2019. In the loan contract, if he reached the mark of 12 goals, the Swiss club would have to contract the athlete permanently.

The deal was closed for 4.4 million euros (about R$26.9 million at the time), with a three-year bond already signed. The amounts were divided equally between Palmeiras and Ceará: around R$ 13 million each.