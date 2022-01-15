Asteroid of 1 km will pass close to Earth next Tuesday (18) | Science

NASA Illustration shows asteroid approaching Earth

Next Tuesday (18), a large asteroid will pass close to Earth. According to NASA, it poses no risk to the planet. Identified as 7482 (1994 PC1), the asteroid is about 1.1 km in diameter.

It is expected to come close to Earth at 18:51 GMT, at 1.2 million kilometers — more than five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Despite the distance, the asteroid can easily be observed by telescopes. The biggest difficulty in getting to see it may be the light of the full moon.

According to the space agency, 7482 (1994 PC1) will appear as a point of light, passing in front of the stars throughout the night.

The asteroid was discovered in 1994, belongs to the Apollo group and orbits the Sun every 572 days. To date, the closest it has come to Earth was on January 17, 1933, when it passed 1.1 million kilometers away.

Also according to NASA, asteroids are usually composed of rocky, dusty and metallic materials. Most of them orbit in the main asteroid belt, but some follow paths that circle the inner solar system.