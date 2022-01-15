At the request of Zé Ricardo, Vasco announces the hiring of a midfielder for the 2022 season

The carioca team already started the pre-season on Monday (2) and Zé Ricardo already commands the squad in the team’s training after his return to the carioca club. Last Saturday (8), after the end of the first week of pre-season, coach Zé Ricardo gave a press conference and mentioned the team’s search for a midfielder to propose the game.

This Saturday afternoon (15), to the joy of Zé Ricardo, Vasco made official the hiring of a reinforcement for the midfield of the Rio team, midfielder Matheus Barbosa, 27 years old. According to information from UOL Esporte, the midfielder was bought by Vasco who kept 70% of his pass, while Avaí keeps 20% – and Matheus Barbosa himself keeps another 10%.

The midfielder who acts as a defensive midfielder was revealed by Grêmio and stood out with the Cuiabá shirt, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship in 2020. After standing out with the Cuiabá shirt, the athlete was hired by Cruzeiro. After Cruzeiro, Matheus Barbosa agreed with Avaí and belonged to the team, however he was on loan to Atlético-GO for the Brazilian Championship Series A.

With the reinforcement of Matheus Barbosa, Vasco continues to prepare and continues in the pre-season, under the command of coach Zé Ricardo. The carioca team debuts in the 2022 season on January 25th, until then the coach wants to have found the starting lineup for the start of the championship. The debut is against Volta Redonda in a match that is valid for the first round of the Campeonato Carioca 2022.