Atlético-GO vs Palmeiras LIVE (0-2) | 01/15/2022

Yellow card for Lucas Freitas, from Palmeiras. Possession at the moment for the Dragon.

Corner hit hard and the defense took it to the side.

Vitinho received it in front and hit it cross, but Léo palmed it for a corner!

Substitution at Atlético: Marcos left and Diego entered. And at Palmeiras came Jhonatan and Vanderlan for Kevin and Ian to enter.

Giovani received on the right, gained in speed and tried the kick, but in the hands of Léo!

Giovani received the pass, crossed and Fabinho stayed with it on the first post. In the sequence Vitinho got the submission and Léo got the ball!

On the left, Vitinho won another corner. There’s danger in the area.

With TWENTY seconds Gabriel Silva received it at the entrance of the area and hit high, but Léo swiped for a corner, already beaten short!

Daniel touches the ball and it rolls into the second half!

The players reappear on the lawn to start the second leg of the match! And at Atlético Goianiense, Jonatan left and Renan entered.

With two early goals, one from Fabinho and one from Gabriel SIlva, Palmeiras is beating Atlético in this third phase of Copinha!

Yellow card for Thiago for a foul in midfield.

Garcia received on the back line and won a corner, already beaten short.

Another five minutes of added time in the match.

Giovani received through the middle and released his foot for a great defense by the Dragon’s goalkeeper!

In the alviverde counterattack, Vitinho came out in front of the goal and got the finalization, but Léo put it to a corner, already beaten short!

The corner kicked and the defense took it away in two halves.

Jonatan got up in the area and Vanderlan cut the cross, sending it to a corner.

The corner kicked and the defense took it out of the area. On the rebound, Thiago hit from outside the area and Mateus stayed with it.

Thiago got the ball on the right and tried to cross, but it was blocked and he got a corner.

In the corner, Lucas managed a strong header, in the right corner, and Mateus flew to get the ball and save Palmeiras!

At the entrance of the area, Atlético-GO had a foul, but it was hit short and blocked in the finalization.

Giovani lifted the ball in the area and Vitinho deflected it with his head and sent it over the goal!

In the mistake of leaving the defense Jhonatan got the ball alone on the left, took off, invaded the area and played for the middle at the goalkeeper’s exit, where Gabriel Silva was to increase the score!

GABRIEL SILVA EXPANDS THE SCORE!

The corner was hit short and the ball was crossed in the area for Fabinho, on the first post, to deflect his head and open the score early in the game!

FABINHO OPENS THE SCOREBOARD!

Garcia crossed, the ball went through everyone and left for Vitinho, who crossed and won another corner.

Giovani took off on the right and found Vitinho in the middle, who hit him in the cross and sent him out.

In the cross coming from the left, the defense took a corner to Palmeiras, already beaten short.

Jhonatan makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first leg of the match!

A minute of silence is now respected in honor of the 620,847 victims of Covid-19 in Brazil.

Now the Brazilian national anthem is played in the District of Inamar.

Players appear on the lawn to start the match!

The round continues today with another game at 11 am: Canaan x Juventus. At 3 pm we will have Desportivo Brasil x IAPE and Internacional x Portuguesa. At 17:15 Vasco faces the Osasco Audax and at 19:00 we will have Retro x Cruzeiro. 30 minutes later Flamengo plays against Oeste and, closing the day of games, São Paulo plays against São Caetano at 21:45.

Players appear on the pitch to begin warm-up work.

Now begins the broadcast of the match between Atlético-GO and Palmeiras, valid for Copinha!

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Atlético-GO x Palmeiras will be broadcast live on the closed TV channel Sportv

Rodrigo Gomes Paes Domingues will referee the match, with the help of Fernando Afonso Gonçalves de Melo and Alexandre Basílio Vasconcelos.

With that, the likely Palmeiras to enter the field are: Mateus, Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Jhonatan; Giovani, Gabriel Silva and João Pedro (Vitinho).

Palmeiras went through some problems with Covid-19 in recent games, having up to four athletes out and problems climbing. at the moment only endrick It is out.

Palmeiras passed group 28 with seven points, tied with Holy Water. THE Real Ariquemes was eliminated with three points and the assumed did not score points.

In group 27, Atlético-GO took the lead, with seven points, while Mauá was second with five points. THE round round added four and the Mauaense did not score points.