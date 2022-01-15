Atlético-GO vs Palmeiras LIVE (0-2) | 01/15/2022

12:224 minutes ago

16′

Yellow card for Lucas Freitas, from Palmeiras. Possession at the moment for the Dragon.

12:207 minutes ago

13′

Corner hit hard and the defense took it to the side.

12:207 minutes ago

12′

Vitinho received it in front and hit it cross, but Léo palmed it for a corner!

12:19 8 minutes ago

11′

Substitution at Atlético: Marcos left and Diego entered. And at Palmeiras came Jhonatan and Vanderlan for Kevin and Ian to enter.

12:1611 minutes ago

8′

Giovani received on the right, gained in speed and tried the kick, but in the hands of Léo!

12:09 18 minutes ago

1′

Giovani received the pass, crossed and Fabinho stayed with it on the first post. In the sequence Vitinho got the submission and Léo got the ball!

12:08 19 minutes ago

1′

On the left, Vitinho won another corner. There’s danger in the area.

12:08 19 minutes ago

20” LEEEEEEEE

With TWENTY seconds Gabriel Silva received it at the entrance of the area and hit high, but Léo swiped for a corner, already beaten short!

12:07 20 minutes ago

ROLL THE BALL

Daniel touches the ball and it rolls into the second half!

12:06 20 minutes ago

teams in the field

The players reappear on the lawn to start the second leg of the match! And at Atlético Goianiense, Jonatan left and Renan entered.

11:50 36 minutes ago

END OF FIRST TIME

With two early goals, one from Fabinho and one from Gabriel SIlva, Palmeiras is beating Atlético in this third phase of Copinha!

11:48 39 minutes ago

47′

Yellow card for Thiago for a foul in midfield.

11:46 41 minutes ago

46′

Garcia received on the back line and won a corner, already beaten short.

11:45 41 minutes ago

45′

Another five minutes of added time in the match.

11:42 44 minutes ago

42′ LEEEEE

Giovani received through the middle and released his foot for a great defense by the Dragon’s goalkeeper!

11:39 an hour ago

38′ LÉOOOOOO

In the alviverde counterattack, Vitinho came out in front of the goal and got the finalization, but Léo put it to a corner, already beaten short!

11:38 an hour ago

37′

The corner kicked and the defense took it away in two halves.

11:37 an hour ago

37′

Jonatan got up in the area and Vanderlan cut the cross, sending it to a corner.

11:36 an hour ago

36′

The corner kicked and the defense took it out of the area. On the rebound, Thiago hit from outside the area and Mateus stayed with it.

11:36 an hour ago

35′

Thiago got the ball on the right and tried to cross, but it was blocked and he got a corner.

11:32 an hour ago

31′ MAAAATEEEEEEUS

In the corner, Lucas managed a strong header, in the right corner, and Mateus flew to get the ball and save Palmeiras!

11:29 an hour ago

29′

At the entrance of the area, Atlético-GO had a foul, but it was hit short and blocked in the finalization.

11:26 an hour ago

26′ UUUUH!

Giovani lifted the ball in the area and Vitinho deflected it with his head and sent it over the goal!

11:15 an hour ago

14′ PALMEIRAS GOAL

In the mistake of leaving the defense Jhonatan got the ball alone on the left, took off, invaded the area and played for the middle at the goalkeeper’s exit, where Gabriel Silva was to increase the score!

11:14 an hour ago

14′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO PAAAAALMEEEIRAAAAAS

GABRIEL SILVA EXPANDS THE SCORE!

11:07 an hour ago

6′ PALMEIRAS GOAL

The corner was hit short and the ball was crossed in the area for Fabinho, on the first post, to deflect his head and open the score early in the game!

11:06 an hour ago

6′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO PAALMEEEIRAAAAAAAAS

FABINHO OPENS THE SCOREBOARD!

11:06 an hour ago

5′

Garcia crossed, the ball went through everyone and left for Vitinho, who crossed and won another corner.

11:04 an hour ago

4′

Giovani took off on the right and found Vitinho in the middle, who hit him in the cross and sent him out.

11:03 an hour ago

two’

In the cross coming from the left, the defense took a corner to Palmeiras, already beaten short.

11:01 an hour ago

ROLL THE BALL

Jhonatan makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first leg of the match!

10:59 an hour ago

One minute of silence

A minute of silence is now respected in honor of the 620,847 victims of Covid-19 in Brazil.

10:532 hours ago

National anthem

Now the Brazilian national anthem is played in the District of Inamar.

10:52 2 hours ago

Teams on the field!

Players appear on the lawn to start the match!

10:36 2 hours ago

Cup – part 2

The round continues today with another game at 11 am: Canaan x Juventus. At 3 pm we will have Desportivo Brasil x IAPE and Internacional x Portuguesa. At 17:15 Vasco faces the Osasco Audax and at 19:00 we will have Retro x Cruzeiro. 30 minutes later Flamengo plays against Oeste and, closing the day of games, São Paulo plays against São Caetano at 21:45.

10:342 hours ago

Cup – part 1

10:32 2 hours ago

Heating

Players appear on the pitch to begin warm-up work.

10:18 2 hours ago

Palm trees climbed!

10:13 2 hours ago

Athletic climbing!

10:08 2 hours ago

Good Morning!

Now begins the broadcast of the match between Atlético-GO and Palmeiras, valid for Copinha!

10:03 2 hours ago

How and where to watch Atlético-GO vs Palmeiras live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Atlético-GO x Palmeiras will be broadcast live on the closed TV channel Sportv

09:58 2 hours ago

When is the match Atletico-GO vs Palmeirase how to follow LIVE?

09:533 hours ago

Arbitration

Rodrigo Gomes Paes Domingues will referee the match, with the help of Fernando Afonso Gonçalves de Melo and Alexandre Basílio Vasconcelos.

09:483 hours ago

possible palm trees

With that, the likely Palmeiras to enter the field are: Mateus, Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Jhonatan; Giovani, Gabriel Silva and João Pedro (Vitinho).

09:433 hours ago

Endrick still out!

Palmeiras went through some problems with Covid-19 in recent games, having up to four athletes out and problems climbing. at the moment only endrick It is out.

09:38 3 hours ago

Group 28

Palmeiras passed group 28 with seven points, tied with Holy Water. THE Real Ariquemes was eliminated with three points and the assumed did not score points.

09:333 hours ago

Group 27

In group 27, Atlético-GO took the lead, with seven points, while Mauá was second with five points. THE round round added four and the Mauaense did not score points.

09:28 3 hours ago

How does Palmeiras arrive?

09:23 3 hours ago

How does Atletico arrive?

In the second phase of Copinha, the Atletico Goianiense passed by Água Santa winning by 2 to 1, with the match happening last Thursday (13).

09:18 3 hours ago

Welcome!

