AUDIO: Lexa’s employees exchange punches and confusion leads to layoffs

Singer recorded conversation with employees after the two fought and exchanged punches; the two no longer work with the singer

A confusion involving employees of the singer Lexa came to light this Friday (14), the two women would have exchanged punches and one even resigned in the face of the confusion that happened at the singer’s house. The information is from Léo Dias do Metrópoles, who exclusively obtained an audio recording where Lexa records a conversation with the employees right after the fight.

On the recording, Lexa tries to understand what happened, but the women can’t agree. Through a note, the singer said she was woken up by punches on the bedroom door and went out to see what was happening and saw the two women physically assaulting each other.

Lexa said she stopped the confusion from continuing, and while talking to the employees, one of them resigned. On social media, the singer said that currently none of the two works with her anymore.

“I record everything and let you know that I’m recording it, because then you get it wrong even though you’re right. Today, neither of them follows with me, one wanted to screw me in the media and the other is apologizing to me to this day”, Lexa posted.

In the audio, the singer tries to talk to the women. “Guys, this is my house, my house is not a place for anyone to be fighting, if one fought with the other. My house is no place for that, that’s not right. What happened? One got stressed… you slapped her first, was that it?” he asks.

The two try to explain, but they change. Lexa interrupts: “Guys, look how hurt you are!”. Then Lexa releases the two of them to the house, until she makes a decision of what to do.

Also in a note, the singer highlighted that the payments and documentation of the two are up to date in accordance with the law. “I take this opportunity to inform you that all documentation was duly signed and digitally registered. All payments provided for by law have been made and there are no outstanding labor financial issues”.