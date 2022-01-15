Baianão: know where to watch Bahia’s matches in the competition



Source: Disclosure / FBF

The Bahia Championship will start this Saturday (15), with the Steel Squadron entering the field against Bahia de Feira, at Arena Cajueiro, at 4 pm. With that, it’s time to know where to watch Tricolor games in the state competition.

In 2022, FBF continues with an existing partnership with TVE Bahia to broadcast 46 matches of the competition.

All Squad games will be broadcast on TV and also on the Internet:

At open TV, the matches will be shown by TVE and its broadcast team formed with names like Rainan Peralva and Elton Serra.

For those who are in Bahia, the main channel of the station is 10.1 in digital signal.

already in Internet, Esquadrão games will be broadcast exclusively by Digital Partner, with narration by Rafael Leal and comments by tricolor idol Emerson Ferretti.

The platform can be accessed either by application for smartphones, as well as through the web version for computers.

ecbahia.com, as usual for two and a half decades, will cover all the Esquadrão’s campaign in the state competition, with pre- and post-game news, in addition to exclusive reports, columns and lives. During the games, follow every second on social media @ecbahiapontocom.